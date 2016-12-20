Girls Hockey: Warriors double up Warroad

Kennedy Rusk, Brook Watland and Gabbie Smith all registered first-period assists as the Warriors built a -1 lead.

Warroad tied the score 2-2 after two, but a four-goal third improved Brainerd to 9-0.

Gabbie Smith finished with three assists, Rusk two. Cheyenne Abear and Mara Roberts also notched assists for the Warriors.

Warroad 1 1 1—3

Brainerd 2 0 4—6

First period: W-Madison Oelkers (Danika Huerd) 11:50, Brd-Allyson Smith (Kennedy Rusk) 14:42, Brd-A. Smith (Brooke Watland, Gabbie Smith) 16:37

Second period: W-Mariah Gardner (Oelkers, Huerd) 16:32

Third period: Brd-A. Smith (G. Smith, Rusk) 1:53, Brd-Sophie Robinson (G. Smith) 2:06, W-Gardner (Oelkers) 5:23, Brd-Abby Pohlkamp (Cheyenne Abear) 6:36, Brd-A. Smith (Mara Roberts) eng 14:32

Shots on goal: BLF 29, W 40

Goalies: BLF-Olivia King (37 saves); W- (23 saves)

Overall: BLF 9-0. Next: Brainerd hosts Alexandria 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.