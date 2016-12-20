Girls Hockey: Unbeaten Warriors take down another ranked foe

In the last five days, the Warriors have defeated 1A's fourth-ranked Thief River Falls, third-ranked Warroad and Alexandria. B/LF is 5-0 in the conference, 11-0 overall and has outscored its opponents 75-17.

Taylor Larson and Josie Kramer also netted goals for the Warriors while Abby Pohlkamp and Grace Schulte were each credited with two assists. Lindsey Booth, Sophie Robinson and Gabbie Smith each earned one assist.

Goalie Olivia King made 16 saves for the Warriors who outshot Alexandria 25-19.

Alexandria 0 1 0—1

Brainerd 1 2 1—4

First period: BLF-Cheyenne Abear (Abby Pohlkamp) 3:52

Second period: A-McKenna Ellingson (Kristin Trosvig, Taylor Breitkreutz) 4:27; BLF-Taylor Larson (Lindsey Booth, Sophie Robinson) 9:14; BLF-Abear (Grace Schulte, Pohlkamp) 12:22

Third period: BLF-Josie Kramer (Schulte, Gabbie Smith) ppg 5:23

Shots on goal: BLF 23, Alex 19

Goalies: BLF-Olivia King (16 saves); Alex-Sarah Finley (19 saves)

Conference: BLF 5-0. Overall: BLF 11-0. Next: Brainerd vs. St. Cloud at St. Cloud MAC 7 p.m. Thursday.