Hanna Degen added 15 points for the Warriors who led 34-15 at halftime.

"We had a great team win tonight," Warriors coach Troy Nelson said. "The girls came out with defensive intensity right from the opening tip and kept it up the entire game. We passed the ball well all night and had 16 assists for the game.

"It was a big section win for us and kept us undefeated in the conference. Hopefully we can continue to play this way when we host Buffalo on Thursday."

Brainerd is 4-0 in the conference, 6-2 overall.

Tech 15 23—38

Brainerd 34 41—75

ST. CLOUD TECH

Kate Martig 3, Sidney Angell 4, Georgina Simon 16, Amaya Murray 2, Kelsey Kline 6, Meya Washington 4, Kalen Brown 2, Rachael Kaczor 1. FG 12-55 (22 percent), FT 13-27 (48 percent). 3-point 1-21 (5 percent).

BRAINERD

Hanna Degen 15, Lillee Hardee 6, Kimmy Hall 4, Kylee Heurung 21, Ashley Huber 6, Lexi Roby 5, Cara Helgeson 4, Regan McElfresh 4, Courtney Russell 8, Maddi Barnett 2. FG 26-69 (38 percent), FT 16-27 (59 percent). 3-point 7-21 (33 percent). Conference: 4-0. Overall: 6-2. Next: Buffalo at Brainerd 7:30 p.m. Thursday.