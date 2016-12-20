Area Gymnastics: Flyers fall to Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA—Madeline Dehn scored a 29.7 to finish fourth in the all-around and lead the Little Falls Flyers to a 136.05-104.65 loss to Alexandria Tuesday
The Cardinals' Sydney Gray won four individual events along with the all-around.
Alexandria 136.05, Little Falls 104.65
Uneven parallel bars: 1-Sydney Gray (A) 8.65, 6-Madeline Dehn (LF) 6.15
Balance beam: 1-Gray (A) 8.65, 5-Dehn (LF) 7.7
Floor exercise: 1-Gray (A) 9.1, 6-Dehn (LF) 7.9
Vault: 1-Gray (A) 9.05, 6-Gabriella DeSmet-Bellefeuille (LF) 8.15
All-around: 1-Gray (A) 35.2, 4-Dehn (LF) 29.7