Boys Hockey: Warriors triple up Cards

Mitch Andres finished with three points on a goal and two assists for the Warriors, who are 3-0-1 in the conference and 4-2-1 overall.

Mason Kruse, Matt Fischer and Brady Andres added goals for Brainerd.

The Warriors outshot the Cards 34-12 with goalie James Engen recording 10 saves.

Alexandria 0 1 1—2

Brainerd 2 1 3—6

First period: Brd-Mason Kruse (Mitch Andres) 8:05, Brd-Jack Evans (Matt Fischer, Tanner Larson) 7:30

Second period: Alex-Micah Christenson (Derek Dropik, Cam Birkeland) 10:55; Brd-Evans (Larson) 13:17

Third period: Brd-Matt Fisher (Evans) 4:08; Alex-Jack westlund (Hunter Croonquist) 5:03; Brd-Brady Anderson (Andres, Evans) 10:28; Brd-Andres (Nick Karsnsia, Billy Kendall) 13:23

Shots on goal: Brd 34, Alex 12

Goalies: Brd-James Engen (10 saves); Alex-Jackson Boline (28 saves)

Conference: Brd 3-0-1. Overall: Brd 4-2-1. Next: Brainerd vs. St. Cloud at St. Cloud State 7:15 p.m. Thursday.