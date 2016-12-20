Boys Basketball: Tigers claw Warriors

"We played a decent first half and then made too many mistakes against pressure in the second half against a really athletic, good team which led to easy baskets," Warriors coach Scott Stanfield said.

Tech is 3-0 in the conference, 6-0 overall, while Brainerd drops to 1-3 in the conference, 2-5 overall.

Tech 29 36—65

Brainerd 23 17—40

ST. CLOUD TECH

Brady Underwood 7, Nate Trewick 2, Brevyn Spann-Ford 16, Kail Lindgren 4, James Kaczor 7, Camden Jackson 9, Trevor Koenig 4, Chris Backes 11, Darian Washington 3, Max Martig 2. FG 23-49 (47 percent), FT 12-16 (75 percent). 3-point 7-20 (35 percent).

BRAINERD

Ben Staehling 2, Michael Russell 16, Chris Karels 6, Joey Sauer 3, Brandon Burggraff 1, Michael Bieganek 9, Taylor Shelito 3. FG 13-40 (33 percent), FT 7-10 (70 percent). 3-point 7-24 (29 percent). Conference: 1-3. Overall: 2-5. Next: at Alexandria 7:30 p.m. Thursday.