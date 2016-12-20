Area Wrestling: Heavyweight's win helps Pierz sink Big Lake

A pin from Reese Kapsner tied the score at 18 and the Pioneers won the next three matches to take a 31-18 lead. The Hornets came back with wins in the next four matches before Dickman's win.

Jake Andres also scored a win by pin for the Pioneers.

Pierz 34, Big Lake 30

106: Rocco Visci (BL) pinned Trevor Radunz 1:10

113: Brandon Funk (P) default Cade Sixberry

120: Jake Andres (P) pinned Josh Gintther 3:06

126: Vince Dailey (BL) pinned Austin Radunz :53

132: Ben Morris (BL) dec. Lukas Popp 3-2

138: Heath Foster (BL) dec. Brandon Tomala 7-2

145: Reese Kapsner (P) pinned Ryan Helgoe :27

152: Brandon Ortman (P) dec. Joe Morris 9-5

160: Jalen Jansen (P) maj. Dec. Caleb Juhl 14-4

170: Caleb Gellerman (BL) dec. Luke Girtz 7-5

182: Nash O'Leary (BL) wins by forfeit

195: Bryce Murphy (BL) dec. Carson Huls 4-3

285: Austin Dickman (P) dec. Cody King 6-0

Overall: Prz 4-1. Next: Pierz, Detroit Lakes at Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus triangular Thursday.

Aitkin 63, Mille Lacs 15

AITKIN—Carter Endrizzi, Kenny Hesse and Silas Berg scored pins in less than a minute in the Aitkin Gobblers' 63-15 win over Mille Lacs in a Great River Conference meet Tuesday.

Endrizzi earned his pin in 26 seconds, Hesse in 40 seconds and Berg in 42 seconds.

The Gobblers pinned seven total Raiders wrestlers on their way to a 2-0 start in conference action.

106: Carson Kullhem (A) wins by forfeit

113: Tyler Decent (A) wins by forfeit

120: Jack Gravelle (A) wins by forfeit

126: Caine Owns (A) pinned Bradley Peterson 3:24

132: Reese Peterson (ML) dec. Luke Pelarski 2-1

138: Silas Berg (A) pinned Joe Carlson :42

145: Jacob Hagestuen (A) pinned Tommy Geist 3:14

152: Carter Endrizzi (A) pinned Kevin Mason :26

160: Quin Miller (A) dec. Teagan Haggberg 5-2

170: Eric Bassett (ML) pinned Dylan Quade 3:32

182: Kenny Hesse (A) pinned Ezra Thielen :40

195: Cedric Farnsworth (A) pinned Trevyn Milton 2:14

220: Macen Haggberg (ML) pinned Steven Whitney 1:08

285: Andrew Ecklund (A) pinned Braden Willis 1:31

Conference: A 2-0. Overall: A 2-2. Next: Aitkin at Bemidji Quadrangular Thursday.

Little Falls sweeps

HOLDINGFORD—Leo Wilczek, Wyatt Lillemoe, Grant Litke and Tristan Wheeler scored two pins each in leading Little Falls to a dominant performance in a Granite Ridge Conference meet against Albany and in a non-conference meet against Holdingford Tuesday.

The Flyers defeated Holdingford 60-18, and Albany 58-17 to raise their overall record to 3-2.

Team scores

Little Falls 60, Holdingford 18

Little Falls 58, Albany 17

Little Falls Results

106: Kole Kern 1-1

113: Cole Finch 1-1

120: Simon Pantzke 2-0

126: Gabe Nagel 2-0

132: Dakota Kern 1-1

138: Leo Wilczek 2-0

145: Lane Rutten 2-0

152: Josh Beack 2-0

160: Wyatt Lillemoe 2-0

170: Grant Litke 2-0 2

182: Tristan Wheeler 2-0

195: Tony Winkelman 1-1

220: Billy Winkelman 1-0

285: Ryan Graves 0-2

Conference: LF 1-1. Overall: LF 3-2. Next: Little Falls at Milaca 7:30 p.m. Thursday.