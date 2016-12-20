Area Wrestling: Heavyweight's win helps Pierz sink Big Lake
PIERZ—A 6-0 decision by heavyweight Austin Dickman closed out a 34-30 win for the Pierz Pioneers over Big Lake in a non-conference battle Tuesday.
A pin from Reese Kapsner tied the score at 18 and the Pioneers won the next three matches to take a 31-18 lead. The Hornets came back with wins in the next four matches before Dickman's win.
Jake Andres also scored a win by pin for the Pioneers.
Pierz 34, Big Lake 30
106: Rocco Visci (BL) pinned Trevor Radunz 1:10
113: Brandon Funk (P) default Cade Sixberry
120: Jake Andres (P) pinned Josh Gintther 3:06
126: Vince Dailey (BL) pinned Austin Radunz :53
132: Ben Morris (BL) dec. Lukas Popp 3-2
138: Heath Foster (BL) dec. Brandon Tomala 7-2
145: Reese Kapsner (P) pinned Ryan Helgoe :27
152: Brandon Ortman (P) dec. Joe Morris 9-5
160: Jalen Jansen (P) maj. Dec. Caleb Juhl 14-4
170: Caleb Gellerman (BL) dec. Luke Girtz 7-5
182: Nash O'Leary (BL) wins by forfeit
195: Bryce Murphy (BL) dec. Carson Huls 4-3
285: Austin Dickman (P) dec. Cody King 6-0
Overall: Prz 4-1. Next: Pierz, Detroit Lakes at Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus triangular Thursday.
Aitkin 63, Mille Lacs 15
AITKIN—Carter Endrizzi, Kenny Hesse and Silas Berg scored pins in less than a minute in the Aitkin Gobblers' 63-15 win over Mille Lacs in a Great River Conference meet Tuesday.
Endrizzi earned his pin in 26 seconds, Hesse in 40 seconds and Berg in 42 seconds.
The Gobblers pinned seven total Raiders wrestlers on their way to a 2-0 start in conference action.
Aitkin 63, Mille Lacs 15
106: Carson Kullhem (A) wins by forfeit
113: Tyler Decent (A) wins by forfeit
120: Jack Gravelle (A) wins by forfeit
126: Caine Owns (A) pinned Bradley Peterson 3:24
132: Reese Peterson (ML) dec. Luke Pelarski 2-1
138: Silas Berg (A) pinned Joe Carlson :42
145: Jacob Hagestuen (A) pinned Tommy Geist 3:14
152: Carter Endrizzi (A) pinned Kevin Mason :26
160: Quin Miller (A) dec. Teagan Haggberg 5-2
170: Eric Bassett (ML) pinned Dylan Quade 3:32
182: Kenny Hesse (A) pinned Ezra Thielen :40
195: Cedric Farnsworth (A) pinned Trevyn Milton 2:14
220: Macen Haggberg (ML) pinned Steven Whitney 1:08
285: Andrew Ecklund (A) pinned Braden Willis 1:31
Conference: A 2-0. Overall: A 2-2. Next: Aitkin at Bemidji Quadrangular Thursday.
Little Falls sweeps
HOLDINGFORD—Leo Wilczek, Wyatt Lillemoe, Grant Litke and Tristan Wheeler scored two pins each in leading Little Falls to a dominant performance in a Granite Ridge Conference meet against Albany and in a non-conference meet against Holdingford Tuesday.
The Flyers defeated Holdingford 60-18, and Albany 58-17 to raise their overall record to 3-2.
Team scores
Little Falls 60, Holdingford 18
Little Falls 58, Albany 17
Little Falls Results
106: Kole Kern 1-1
113: Cole Finch 1-1
120: Simon Pantzke 2-0
126: Gabe Nagel 2-0
132: Dakota Kern 1-1
138: Leo Wilczek 2-0
145: Lane Rutten 2-0
152: Josh Beack 2-0
160: Wyatt Lillemoe 2-0
170: Grant Litke 2-0 2
182: Tristan Wheeler 2-0
195: Tony Winkelman 1-1
220: Billy Winkelman 1-0
285: Ryan Graves 0-2
Conference: LF 1-1. Overall: LF 3-2. Next: Little Falls at Milaca 7:30 p.m. Thursday.