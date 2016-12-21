Search
    Sports boosters luncheon Thursday at Blue Room

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:42 p.m.

    The weekly Brainerd Sports Boosters Club luncheon is scheduled Thursday at the Blue Room, 219 S. 9th St., Brainerd.

    Lunch begins at noon and the program at 12:20 p.m. Central Lakes College men's and women's basketball will be the program. Hockey player Mara Roberts is the Warrior Athlete of the Week.

    The boosters are offering lunch cards again this year. Purchase a $100 lunch card at Thursday's lunch. Or the weekly fee of $11 includes meal, beverage and tip or attend the program only at no cost.

    For more information about the boosters and their upcoming events visit www.brainerdsportsboosters.org.

