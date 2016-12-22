Girls Hockey: Warriors grab CLC lead with 8-4 win

The 12-0 Warriors claimed a 2-0 first period lead on back-to-back Abear goals. Pohlkamp added her first two goals in the second along with a goal by Ally Smith to put Class 2A's 20th-ranked Warriors up 5-2 at the second break.

Ella Kalusche found the net in the third and Abear and Pohlkamp wrapped up the scoring with a pair of late goals. Lindsey Boothe finished with three assists.

The Warriors finished with a 40-18 shots-on-goal advantage and BLF goalie Olivia King kept her record clean with 14 stops.

Both teams were tied for the conference lead with 5-0 records.

St. Cloud 0 2 2—4

Brainerd 2 3 3—8

First period: BLF-Cheyenne Abear (Lindsey Booth, Abby Pohlkamp) 0:46; BLF-Abear (Booth) ppg 5:08

Second period: SC-Gabbie Rud (Jordann Swingle, Allie Cornelius) 3:09; BLF-Pohlkamp (Grace Schulte) 7:14; BLF-Ally Smith (Gabbie smith, Emma Smith) 8:12; BLF-Pohlkamp (Mara Roberts) 10:54; SC-Cornelius (Sophia McCann, Lily Wilkins) 13:15

Third period: SC-Cornelius ppg 4:09; BLF-Ella Kalusche (Taylor Larson) 5:44; SC-Cornelius (Rud, Jordan Volker) 6:49; BLF-Abear (Schulte) ppg 13:28; BLF-Pohlkamp (Boothe, Emma Smith) 16:14

Shots on goal: BLF 40, SC 18

Goalies: BLF-Olivia King (14 saves); SC-Emily Musielewicz (32 saves)

Conference: BLF 6-0. Overall: BLF 12-0. Next: Buffalo vs. Brainerd/Little Falls at Brainerd 7:30 p.m. Friday.