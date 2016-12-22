Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wrestling: Warriors split at triangular

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:33 p.m.

    SAUK RAPIDS—Cole Kubesh pinned both of his opponents for the Brainerd Warriors who defeated Sauk Rapids 47-21, but lost 43-34 to the Moorhead Spuds in Thursday's triangular.

    The non-conference loss to Moorhead was Brainerd's first in six dual matches this season.

    Max Boran went 2-0 with a 16-1 technical fall and 15-2 major decision.

    Brainerd's Chad Orsburn and Kyle Patnode also went 2-0.

    Brainerd 47, Sauk Rapids 21

    Moorhead 43, Brainerd 34

    106: Cole Ostowski 1-1

    113: Chad Orsburn 2-0

    120: Cole Kubesh 2-0

    126: Kyle Patnode 2-0

    132: Tucker Peterson 1-1

    138: Isaac Rhode 1-1

    145: Andy Schlosser 1-0

    152: Max Boran 2-0

    160: Chance Miller 1-1

    170: Tyler Wgeishofski 0-1, Forest Gibson 0-1

    182: Forest Gibson 1-0, Tyler Wgeishofski 0-1

    195: Morgan Gibson 1-1

    Conference: B 3-0. Overall: B 5-1. Next: Brainerd at Willmar 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6.

    Explore related topics:sportsWrestlingBrainerd WarriorsMoorhead SpudsSauk RapidsCentral Lakes Conference
    Advertisement