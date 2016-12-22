Wrestling: Warriors split at triangular

The non-conference loss to Moorhead was Brainerd's first in six dual matches this season.

Max Boran went 2-0 with a 16-1 technical fall and 15-2 major decision.

Brainerd's Chad Orsburn and Kyle Patnode also went 2-0.

Brainerd 47, Sauk Rapids 21

Moorhead 43, Brainerd 34

106: Cole Ostowski 1-1

113: Chad Orsburn 2-0

120: Cole Kubesh 2-0

126: Kyle Patnode 2-0

132: Tucker Peterson 1-1

138: Isaac Rhode 1-1

145: Andy Schlosser 1-0

152: Max Boran 2-0

160: Chance Miller 1-1

170: Tyler Wgeishofski 0-1, Forest Gibson 0-1

182: Forest Gibson 1-0, Tyler Wgeishofski 0-1

195: Morgan Gibson 1-1

Conference: B 3-0. Overall: B 5-1. Next: Brainerd at Willmar 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6.