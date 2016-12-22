Wrestling: Warriors split at triangular
SAUK RAPIDS—Cole Kubesh pinned both of his opponents for the Brainerd Warriors who defeated Sauk Rapids 47-21, but lost 43-34 to the Moorhead Spuds in Thursday's triangular.
The non-conference loss to Moorhead was Brainerd's first in six dual matches this season.
Max Boran went 2-0 with a 16-1 technical fall and 15-2 major decision.
Brainerd's Chad Orsburn and Kyle Patnode also went 2-0.
Brainerd 47, Sauk Rapids 21
Moorhead 43, Brainerd 34
106: Cole Ostowski 1-1
113: Chad Orsburn 2-0
120: Cole Kubesh 2-0
126: Kyle Patnode 2-0
132: Tucker Peterson 1-1
138: Isaac Rhode 1-1
145: Andy Schlosser 1-0
152: Max Boran 2-0
160: Chance Miller 1-1
170: Tyler Wgeishofski 0-1, Forest Gibson 0-1
182: Forest Gibson 1-0, Tyler Wgeishofski 0-1
195: Morgan Gibson 1-1
Conference: B 3-0. Overall: B 5-1. Next: Brainerd at Willmar 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6.