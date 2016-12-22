Nordic Skiing: Warrior boys, Flyer girls win DL Invite

Kendal Hendrickson's first-place time of 30:13 led the Little Falls girls to the team victory. Christy Masog place second and Molly Lange fourth.

Schreifels crossed the 8-kilometer continuous pursuit in 26:42. He trailed only Hunter Zupko of Little Falls, who posted a 25:04 to pace the Flyers boys team to second place.

Raguse was third with Storbakken in fifth and Max Osbourne in seventh.

"The boys are happy to win," said Warrior co-head coach Mary Claire Ryan. "Evan Schreifels did not have a great race at Itasca so he came storming back, which I'm happy about. He had a horrible transition from classic to skate. It was like 30 seconds. Normally it's five, six or seven seconds. That's just the nature of the continuous pursuit. Sometimes bindings and boots just don't get into the ski where they need to be.

"Evan Storbakken is pushing into the top and he got involved in a five-skier pile up, which obviously slowed him down. Max Osbourne has been contending and had outstanding varsity pursuit race."

The Brainerd girls finished third—one point behind second-place Bemidji. Grace Erholtz finished with a third-place 31:24. Faith Watson was fifth, Hannah Trtanj 17th and Isabel Nelson 22nd.

"We had a race Tuesday and today and the girls wanted to narrow that gap with Bemidji," said Ryan. "We had some younger ninth grade girls lumped in there so they had some great races. We have some work to do to get past Bemidji.

"They worked hard today. It was a beautiful day—great conditions. It was the best snow we've been on all season. There was even a classic track to ski in. It was a great race and a good experience for our young girls."

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 387, 2-Little Falls 380, 3-Bemidji 359, 4-Alexandria 305, 5-Moorhead 298, 6-Detroit Lakes 236, 7-Trek North 79, 8-Deer River 60, 9-Ottertail Nordic 57

Individual winner: Hunter Zupko (LF) 25:04

Brainerd results: 2-Evan Schreifels 26:42, 3-Gabe Raguse 26:55, 5-Evan Storbakken 27:22, 7-Max Osbourne 27:27, 11-Andrew Wasniewski 27:58, 12-Mac Brink 28:22, 15-Will Schultz 28:52, 21-Zach Herrlich 29:47, 33-Ben Renner 32:09, 39-Alex Rice 32:51

Little Falls results: 6-Seth Crocker 27:22.7, 8-Drew Peterson 27:43, 9-Colton Yorek 27:46, 13-Cormac Shanoff 28:28, 19-Colton Gottwalt 29:30, 25-Jonah Ploof 30:27, 29-Isaac Jackson 30:48

Girls results

Team scores: 1-LIttle Falls 381, 2-Bemidji 358, 3-Brainerd 357, 4-Moorhead 351, 5-Alexandria 351, 6-Detroit Lakes 198, 7-Mounds Park Academy 171, 8-Trek North 127, 9-Ottertail Nordic 76, 10-Deer River 66

Individual winner: Kendal Hendrickson (LF) 30:13

Brainerd results: 3-Grace Erholtz 31:24, 5-Faith Watson 32:26, 17-Hannah Trtanj 34:23, 22-Isabel Nelson 35:26, 24-Sarah Hanson 36:06, 26-Callie Knapp 36:31, 27-Abbygail Wohl-Kovatovich 36:42, 29-Gina Wasniewski 36:53, 31-Laura Wadsten 37:47, 32-Audry Collins 38:21

Little Falls results: 2-Christy Masog 30:34, 4-Molly Lange 31:28, 16-Savanna Slettom 34:22, 30-Madison Marquette 37:12

Next: Little Falls in Brainerd Invitational at Northland Arboretum: Varsity girls continuous pursuit 10:30 a.m.; varsity boys continuous pursuit 11:15 a.m. Dec. 29.