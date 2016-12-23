Boys Basketball: Warriors falter in second half, lose to Alex

"We played a very good first half again and came out the second half a little slow and fell behind by 18," said Warriors head coach Scott Stanfield. "We fought back to 46-42 and then had to foul late and they expanded the lead. We missed several layups and close-in shots, which cost us the game."

Class 3A's 10th-ranked Cardinals improved to 4-0 as Spencer Hockert led the way with 17.

Brainerd's Mike Bieganek grabbed 10 boards for the Warriors, who were outrebounded 45-39.

Alexandria 18 38—56

Brainerd 18 27—45

ALEXANDRIA

Trey Hoepner 7, Robert Anderson 9, Spencer Hockert 17, Cameron Rice 1, Jaran Roste 7, Jake Drew 9, Justin Balcome 6. FG 19-48 (39.6 percent), FT 14-29 (48.3 percent). 3-point 4-20 (20 percent).

BRAINERD

Ben Staehling 2, Michael Russell 22, Tanner Lundberg , Chris Karels 3, Joey Sauer 6, Brandon Burggraff 2, Michael Bieganek 3, Mason Malone 7. FG 16-55 (32.3 percent), FT 7-11 (63.6 percent). 3-point 6-24 (25.0 percent). Conference: 1-2. Overall: 2-4. Next: hosts Elk River 3 p.m. Thursday.