Biathlon: Minnesotans named to US Team

In the final Trials race Dec. 19 at Mt. Itasca in Coleraine, Jakob Ellingson was first in the Men's 10km Sprint shooting 0,1, in 29:05. Cam Christiansen, skiing for Nisswa Northwest Biathlon Club, shot 2,2, to finish 13th in 34:45.

In the Women's 7.5km race, Siena Ellingson was fourth but accumulated enough points to make the team.

In the last 7.5km race, Hanne Guthrie, NNW, was seventh shooting 2,4, and finishing in 30:55

In the IBU Trials at Mt. Itasca Dec. 15, in the 10km Men's Sprint, Jakob Ellingson was eighth shooting 1,3, and finishing at 31:10. Raleigh Goessling, skiing for NNW, was 10th shooting 2,2, in 32:05. Christiansen did not finish.

In the 7.5km Women's Sprint, Siena Ellingson was third shooting 0,1, and finishing in 25:55. Hanne Guthrie, NNW, was fifth shooting 3,3, in 30:06.

In the Men's 15km Mass Start Dec. 16, Jakob Ellingson was sixth, shooting 0,3,1,1, in 46:17. Goessling was 10th shooting 0,2,2,2, in 49:23. Christiansen was 13th shooting 0,1,2,1, and finishing second in the Junior class in 52:33.

In the 12.5km Women's Mass Start, Siena Ellingson was fourth shooting 1,2,2,0, in 44:26.