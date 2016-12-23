Girls Basketball: Bison rumble back to defeat Warriors

Brainerd stood third in the section standings and Buffalo sixth. But three Buffalo losses were to Class 4A's fourth-ranked Elk River, 3A's sixth-ranked Orono and to unranked Wayzata, which is 6-1.

"For more than half of those games, we were in it, and we were ahead in a couple of those," Bison coach Scot Sorenson said. "We proved ourselves to be feisty and not too bad, but we haven't proven ourselves for a whole game. We had to come back in the second half to do it tonight which was a big step for us."

The Bison's length and physicality eventually wore down the Warriors for a 66-58 victory at Brainerd High School.

Buffalo 66, Warriors 58

The key: The Bison's Jordan Zrust scored the game's last six points at the free throw line

Section: Brd 1-3, Buf 2-2

Overall: Brd 6-3, Buf 3-4

Next: Brainerd at Grand Rapids 7:15 p.m. Jan. 3.

"You can tell we're a little sloppy, but we're awfully scrappy," Sorenson said. "If scrappiness pays off, then we can do some things at the end of a game. If we get too sloppy, some of those losses, in the second half, they don't turn in our favor. We've got some length and some pretty good talent. If we can keep things clean enough to put the ball in the basket, we look OK."

Brainerd entered the game with a 6-2 overall mark, but head coach Troy Nelson was expecting a duel.

"If you look at their four losses, they were to very good basketball teams," Nelson said, "so we knew coming in it was going to be a battle. I thought we battled, but we had a little stretch where we played really well, took a little lead, and they battled back.

"Then we missed a layup to tie the game, we fouled them, they made both free throws and all of a sudden it's four points and we were pretty much behind the 8-ball from that point."

Buffalo sophomore Jordan Zrust scored 12 of her 21 points in the second half. She finished 10 of 12 at the foul line, including 9 of 10 in the second half.

"She's very athletic and she's got the skills to back it up," Sorenson said. "She loves to play hard and she's able to put the ball in the basket, but some of those rebounds she got were the biggest (contribution) she made for us tonight."

Lexi Roby led the Warriors with 19 points as she made 5 of 8 shots. Lillee Hardee came off the bench to add 13 points. Leading scorer Kylee Heurung was hampered by foul trouble, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 2:20 remaining.

"Both played extremely well," Nelson said. "They did some things that we needed them to do. Lillee came in and they ran a triangle-and-2 for a few minutes, they didn't guard her, and she hit some big shots. Lexi, I thought, played one of her best games of the year."

There were eight lead changes and seven ties—it was tied three times in the second half. The Warriors' last lead was 53-48 with about seven minutes left. They trailed 60-58 with 1:10 left after three Hanna Degen free throws. But Zrust drained six straight free throws to secure Buffalo's victory.

Roby scored 10 in the first half and Hardee added energy and offense off the bench with nine points, but the Warriors made just 8 of 26 shots.

The Bison led 20-12 in the first, but Brainerd roared back with a 6-point run for a 26-23 lead. Buffalo scored six straight points late in the first before Roby nailed three free throws to make it 33-31.

Brainerd will take off the next four days for Christmas and practice four times next week before resuming play Jan. 3 at Grand Rapids.

"We come back with a tough week after break with two highly ranked 3A teams in Grand Rapids and Alexandria," Nelson said.

Buffalo 33 33—66

Brainerd 31 27—58

BUFFALO

Hailey Sorenson 9, Bailee Larson 7, Megan Lowell 7, Jordan Warner 2, Jordan Zrust 21, Autumn Senger 5, Sarah Hudson 5, Claire Boser 10. FG 24-59 (41 percent). FT 16-21 (76 percent). 3-point 2-7 (29 percent). Turnovers: 17.

BRAINERD

Hanna Degen 6, Kylee Heurung 11, Ashley Huber 2, Lexi Roby 19, Cara Helgeson 1, Lillee Hardee 13, Regan McElfresh 4, Courtney Russell 2. FG 16-48 (33 percent). FT 22-30 (73 percent). 3-point 4-14 (29 percent). Turnovers: 12.