Boys Hockey: Third-ranked Thunderhawks ground Warriors
GRAND RAPIDS—Riley Andres and Matt Fischer tallied the only goals for the Brainerd Warriors in a 5-2 non-conference loss to Class 2A's third-ranked Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Friday.
Ten Brainerd penalties proved costly as the Thunderhawks capitalized by scoring three of their five goals on power plays.
Andres' goal came on a power play with assists from Jack Evans and Luke Johnson that pulled Brainerd within 3-1 just before the end of the second period.
Fischer's score assisted again by Evans also came on a power play that pulled the Warriors within 4-2 at 15:33 of the third.
Grand Rapids outshot Brainerd 37-18 with Warrior goalie Colin Kleffman recording 32 saves.
Grand Rapids 2 1 2—5
Brainerd 0 1 1—2
First period: GR-Keaghan Graeber (Connor Stefan, John Stampohar) ppg 2:10; GR-Micah Miller (Gavin Hain, Blake McLaughlin) ppg 10:40
Second period: GR-McLaughlin (Miller, Hain) 1:46; Brd-Riley Andres (Jack Evans, Luke Johnson) ppg 15:56
Third period: GR-Stampohar (Miller, Hain) ppg 1:18; Brd-Matt Fischer (Evans) ppg 15:33; GR-Hain (Jack Bowman (Miller) 15:58
Shots on goal: Brd 18, GR 37
Goalies: Brd-Colin Kleffman (32 saves); GR-Gabe Holum (16 saves)
Overall: Brd 5-3-1. Next: Brainerd vs. Duluth Marshall in Hilltopper tournament at Mars Lakeview Arena, Duluth 8 p.m. Tuesday.