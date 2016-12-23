Boys Hockey: Third-ranked Thunderhawks ground Warriors

Ten Brainerd penalties proved costly as the Thunderhawks capitalized by scoring three of their five goals on power plays.

Andres' goal came on a power play with assists from Jack Evans and Luke Johnson that pulled Brainerd within 3-1 just before the end of the second period.

Fischer's score assisted again by Evans also came on a power play that pulled the Warriors within 4-2 at 15:33 of the third.

Grand Rapids outshot Brainerd 37-18 with Warrior goalie Colin Kleffman recording 32 saves.

Grand Rapids 2 1 2—5

Brainerd 0 1 1—2

First period: GR-Keaghan Graeber (Connor Stefan, John Stampohar) ppg 2:10; GR-Micah Miller (Gavin Hain, Blake McLaughlin) ppg 10:40

Second period: GR-McLaughlin (Miller, Hain) 1:46; Brd-Riley Andres (Jack Evans, Luke Johnson) ppg 15:56

Third period: GR-Stampohar (Miller, Hain) ppg 1:18; Brd-Matt Fischer (Evans) ppg 15:33; GR-Hain (Jack Bowman (Miller) 15:58

Shots on goal: Brd 18, GR 37

Goalies: Brd-Colin Kleffman (32 saves); GR-Gabe Holum (16 saves)

Overall: Brd 5-3-1. Next: Brainerd vs. Duluth Marshall in Hilltopper tournament at Mars Lakeview Arena, Duluth 8 p.m. Tuesday.