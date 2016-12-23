Girls Hockey: Warriors survive scare, defeat Bison

Class 2A's 20th-ranked Warriors entered the game 12-0 overall and 6-0 against section opponents while Buffalo/Maple Lake came in 4-6 overall.

Sophie Robinson scored B/LF's first two goals of the third period to tie the game and Olivia Wisko punched in the eventual game winner at 12:28 on a power play for the Warrior's first lead of the game. Gabbie Smith added an empty-netter in the final minute to ice the contest.

Lindsey Booth finished with a five points on a goal and four assists while Pohlkamp had two goals and a pair of assists.

Pohlkamp's first goal in the opening period was countered by two Bison scores for a 2-1 lead at the break.

Both teams scored four times in the second with the Warriors getting goals from Booth, Pohlkamp, Ally Smith and Grace Schulte.

The Warriors outshot the Bison 45-25. B/LF goalie Olivia King stopped 15 of the 19 shots she faced while Grave Rivard stopped three of six while tending net in the second period.

Buffalo/ML 2 4 1—7

Brainerd 1 4 4—9

First period: BML-Jada Habisch shg 6:09; BLF-Abby Pohlkamp (Lindsey Booth) 8:58; BML-Leighton McAlpin (Jordan Wurm, Taylor Thompson) 10:52

Second period: BML-Thompson (Wurm) shg 0:30; BLF-Booth (Pohlkamp) 2:08; BML-Thompson ppg 2:56; BLF-Pohlkamp (Booth, Cheyenne Abear) 11:03; BML-Wurm (Thompson) 11:11; BLF-Ally Smith (Sophie Robinson, Gabbie Smith) 12:27; BML-Jillianne Hovland (Emma Carlson, Allisen Carothers) 13:02; BLF-Grace Schulte (Pohlkamp) 15:59

Third period: BML-Wurm (Thompson) ppg 7:40; BLF-Robinson (Booth, Ally Smith 8:18; BLF-Robinson (Booth,Pohlkamp) ppg 10:34; BLF-Olivia Wiskow (Booth, Abear) ppg 12:28; BLF-Gabbie Smith (Ally Smith) eng 16:31

Shots on goal: BLF 45, BML 25

Goalies: BLF-Olivia King (15 saves), Gracie Rivard (3 saves); BML-Kennedy Sohler (36 saves)

Overall: BLF 13-0. Next: Brainerd hosts Bemidji 7:15 p.m. Dec. 30.