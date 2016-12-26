NFL: Voice of Vikings emotional job for Brainerd grad

Now the Vikings' public address announcer at U.S. Bank Stadium, he struggles with his emotions while watching his favorite team at the $1.1 billion lavish stadium. He watched the Vikings bolt to a 5-0 start, lose six of the next seven and split their last two games for a 7-7 record. The 50-year-old said it's been a "crushing" emotional experience.

"It's something I've never experienced before as an announcer," he said. "Obviously the NFL stuff I do—Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and all that—there were two teams playing that I don't have an allegiance to.

Kelly James Burnham

Born: March 29, 1966

Birthplace: Slayton

High school: Brainerd (1984 graduate)

Aka: Alan Roach

Website: http://www.voice123.com/alanroach

"In 16 years (as PA for) the Denver Broncos, I was a Broncos fan. It's more fun to watch a team that's winning so I always wanted the Broncos to win. When the Broncos lost, I got in my car and said, 'Oh well, the Broncos lost' and I would listen to the postgame show on the way home. I heard fans going crazy, (complaining) about the referees or about a coaching decision. I would laugh about that and say 'Oh well, whatever. Those crazy Bronco fans, just settle down.'

"But now it's personal for me. The (three) times they've lost at home I'm miserable. It ruins my day. It ruins my next day. I knew it would be that way—I've been a fan for 45 years—and it's certainly always been that way. It (hurts) when they lose."

One of Burnham's most emotional moments was when he introduced members of the Vikings Ring of Honor at halftime of a game, announcing the names of the players he idolized as a kid.

"For me to announce 'Fran Tarkenton' and 'Bud Grant' and 'Alan Page,' I got choked up," he said. "I had tears in my eyes. That's when it dawned on me that I'm really doing this. It's been amazing."

Burnham has also served as the PA announcer for Colorado Rockies games, four Winter Olympics, eight Super Bowls and numerous Pro Bowls, NFL Drafts and Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies. He has announced five Olympic Gold Medal Hockey games and multiple NFL, NHL and MLB All-Star Games.

His voiceover work includes being the voice of the underground train system at Denver International Airport. In addition, he remains the PA announcer for the Colorado Avalanche.

Burnham thought he might be more nervous for the first Vikings preseason home game Aug. 28 than any event he's ever announced because of the publicity surrounding his hiring.

"My usual anonymity had been compromised," he said. "Having butterflies didn't keep the day from being tremendous."

Many people in the stadium knew him from his time in Minnesota, but he said everything went well. He said the first regular-season home game Sept. 18, when the Vikings beat the Packers 17-14, was a "fabulous" experience.

"To beat the Packers you can't ask for more than that being a lifelong Vikings fan," he added. "The best part is there were hardly any Packer fans in the building. You had to look long and hard to find a yellow or a green jersey, which wasn't the same with Dallas. There were quite a few Dallas fans (Dec. 1).

"Opening night against the Packers was fabulous. There were a couple of glitches in the program here and there. That's to be expected with a new building and everything being new, but to come out with a win that was great."

The stadium has one of the most dynamic sound systems in the country, with the structure shaking every time the Gjallarhorn sounds and every time Burnham's powerful bass voice rocks the PA system.

Burnham said it's difficult for him to judge how good the sound system is because he announces from an enclosed booth.

"Because of the design of the room I'm in and where it sits in the stadium, I don't hear the full roar of the crowd," he said. "At times, I know the crowd is really loud, but where I'm at it's not loud. You can tell it's loud out there, but it's not loud in the room where I'm at.

"One of the things I like to do when the Vikings get a first down is say 'That's a Vikings first down', and the people say first down along with me. But sometimes I can barely hear them. I've talked to my family members that have used my tickets and they say 'Oh yeah, it's really loud,' but I struggle to hear (the crowd)."

Burnham said U.S. Bank is the best stadium in the country until the next plush edifice is built, which likely will incorporate the best aspects of the Minneapolis facility along with new features.

"What makes this one unique is the glass roof," he said, "and the fact that as soon as you walk in from outside you walk into the concourse area and you can see through the tunnels that go to the seats and it looks like you're looking outdoors because of the way the sun comes in, the way the shadows come in, the way the light comes in. It looks like an outdoor stadium because of the glass roof. That's going to be incorporated into a lot of indoor stadiums now.

"Another thing that makes it unique is there's hardly any overhang. It took me a couple weeks to realize exactly why the stadium looks the way it does. Why it looks unique is because maybe the back row or two of the sections above have overhangs. In most stadiums, they have an overhang that covers 15-20-25 rows of seats. Most every seat in this building, if you look straight up, you see the roof. You don't see the bottom of the seats above you."

Burnham, who formerly worked for KOA-Radio in Denver, continues to commute from his home in Denver to Minneapolis for Vikings games. He's in no hurry to change that arrangement.

"Until someone in Minnesota offers me a job that will pay for everything I need to do in order to move there and live there, I will stay here in Denver," he said. "I've got some things going in Denver. And with my wife being a teacher, having her years of tenure and seniority here, I want to keep that going as long as possible. But I certainly wouldn't be opposed to finding a job in Minneapolis either but for right now no one's called."

In addition to doing Vikings and Avalanche games, Burnham does voiceover for commercials in Minneapolis and Denver for Century Link. He recently did a Century Link spot with Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

"Diggs, man, what a good guy," Burnham said. "I've worked a lot of charity events, community events, with a lot of football players in the 20 years I've been doing this. I've seen a lot of football players that want their posse to keep people away from them. They have someone always looking at the clock, and five minutes before it's time to leave, they're out the door.

"Stefon Diggs stayed twice as long as he was scheduled or (twice as long) he was paid to stay. He sat with those kids way longer than he needed to. He signed every autograph. He never turned anyone away. He's just a really good dude."

Burnham said it's been a thrill to interact with Vikings legends like Carl Eller and John Randle. He said one of his favorite moments was being on stage at an event with Eller

"He was talking to kids about pretending to be some of the star football players of today—Odell Beckham Jr. or whoever—and I got to tell Carl on stage, in front of all those people, that when I was 5, I used to play football in the backyard with my brother every single day after school and he was Gene Washington and I was Carl Eller," Burnham said. "Carl got a kick out of that."