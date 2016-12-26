Alpine Skiing: Warriors nab two top 10s

The Warrior girls, led by Grace McGuire's 24th-place time of 1:17.50, finished eighth.

Tristan Elsenpeter led the Brainerd boys with a 22nd-place finish. He was followed by Grant Kosobud in 35th and Nick Krantz in 41st place. Cal Madison rounded out Brainerd's scoring with a 65th-place finish.

Alex Stone finished in 31st place for the Warrior girls. The state meet participant fell on her first round, but second the second fastest time of the field on her second run.

Payge Fitterer was 40th and Emma Hiebert 60th.

Boys team scores (27 teams): 1-Chisago 580, 2-Stillwater 574, 3-Mounds View 547, 4-Forest Lake 507, 5-Mankato West 502, 6-Brainerd 465, 7-Minnehaha 451, 8-Minneapolis Washburn 449, 9-White Bear Lake 446, 10-Mahtomedi 431, 11-Mankato East/Loyola 430, 12-Centennial 408, 13-Minneapolis Southwest 401.5, 14-Blaine 400, 15-Eden Prairie 381

Individual winner: Anders Brown (Chisago) 1:02.31

Brainerd results: 22-Tristan Elsenpeter 1:10.08, 35-Grant Kosobud 1:13.00, 41-Nick Krantz 1:14.13, 65-Cal Madison 1:20.15, 72-Grant Madison 1:20.15, 112-Grant Anderson 1:33.28

Girls team scores (25 teams): 1-Mankato West 589, 2-Chisago 555, 3-Stillwater 540, 4-Minneapolis Southwest 517, 5-Cambridge-Isanti 492, 6-Eden Prairie 476.5, 7-Centennial 449.5, 8-Brainerd 449, 9-Forest Lake 435, 10-White Bear Lake 375, 11-MAST 353, 12-Mahtomedi 344, 13-Minneapolis Washburn 332, 14-Blaine 330, 15-Chanhassen 327, 16-Mounds View 307.5, 17-Mankato-Loyola 296, 18-Benilde-St. Margaret 288, 19-Anoka 243

Individual winner: Ellie Frischmon (Chisago) 1:08.03

Brainerd results: 24-Grace McGuire 1:17.50, 31-Alex Stone 1:19.05, 4o-Payge Fitterer 1:22.30, 60-Emma Hiebert 1:27.52, 66-Madison Kaleberg 1:30.41, 81-Linsey Proctor 1:35.97

Next: Brainerd at Hibbing Invitational at Giants Ridge 10 a.m. Jan. 5.