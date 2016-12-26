Area Girls Hockey: Lightning post win at Schwan's Cup

Sydney Tietz also netted a goal and Caitlyn Gutzman finished with two assists.

Goalie Chaia Tulenchik kept the Lightning net clean rejecting all 17 shots she faced.

Northern Lakes faces Arrowhead 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in second round play.

North Metro 0 0 0—0

Northern Lakes 1 1 1—3

First period: NL-Hayden Boelter (Alyssa Lou Kosloski, (Caitlyn Gutzman) 6:31

Second period: NL-Sydney Tietz (Boelter, C. Gutzman) 13:02

Third period: NL-Kosloski (Michaela Stangel, Chloe Deutsch) 6:07

Shots on goal: NL 17, NM 17

Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (17 saves); NM-Rachel Manning (14 saves)

Overall: NL 7-5. Next: Northern Lakes vs. Arrowhead in Schwan's Cup at Blaine 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sun Prairie 3, Prairie Centre 2

BLAINE—Goals by Kenzie Christianson and Kylee Hopp for Prairie Centre were not enough to overcome an early 3-0 lead by the Sun Prairie, Wis., Cougars in a 3-2 Blue Devils loss in the opening round of the Schwan's Cup Open American Division Monday.

Shelby Otte, McKayla Woods and Reece Ritter were credited with assists for the Blue Devils, who outshot the Cougars 20-15.

Goalie Laura Mortensen had 12 saves for PC.

Prairie Center faces Northland Pines 3 p.m. Tuesday in the loser's bracket of the tournament.

Sun Prairie 1 2 0—3

Prairie Centre 0 1 1—2

First period: SP-Margo Thousand (Jada Ward) 10:58

Second period: SP-Thousand (Colleen Milligan) 6:12; SP-Annika Johnson ppg 7:38; PC-Kenzie Christianson (Shelby Otte, McKayla Woods) ppg 11:24

Third period: PC-Kylee Hopp (Reece Ritter) 6:24

Shots on goal: PC 20, SP 15

Goalies: PC-Laura Mortenson (12 saves); SP-Taylor Thorton (18 saves)

Overall: PC 5-5-1. Next: Prairie Centre vs. Northland Pines in losers bracket of Schwan Cup at Blaine 3 p.m. Tuesday.