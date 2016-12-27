Area Girls Hockey: Lightning 2-0 in Schwan Cup division

NL's Ashley Kosloski added two goals for the Lightning who are the only unbeaten team (2-0) entering the final day of the Open National Division tournament Wednesday.

Arrowhead 1 1 2—4

Northern Lakes 1 2 2—5

First period: NL-Ashley Kosloski 7:25, A-Mary Kremer (Emma Serres, Cora Hougard) 4:01

Second period: NL-Sydney Tietz (Chloe Deutsch) 8:16, NL-Tietz (Savannah Abear, Alyssa Lou Kosloski) 2:26, A-Hougard (Ashlynn Vassar, Mary Kremer) 0:21

Third period: NL-Ashley Kosloski (Elli Saxerud) 11:25, NL-Tietz (Mandi Soderholm) 2:48, A-Mary Kremer (Serres) ppg 2:19, A-Kremer (Hougard, Serres) ppg 1:09

Shots on goal: NL 36, A 15

Goalies: NL- Chaia Tulenchik (11 saves); A- Emily Nettesheim (31 saves)

Overall: NL 8-5. Next: Northern Lakes vs. Fairmont in Schwan Cup Open National Division in Blaine 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Prairie Centre 4,

Northland Pines 3

BLAINE—Mikayla Olson scored the game-winning goal with six seconds remaining in the Prairie Centre Blue Devils' 4-3 win over Northland Pines of Eagle River, Wis., Tuesday in the consolation semifinals of the Schwan Cup Open American Division.

PC's Gabby Olson scored one goal and dished out two assists. Kenzie Christianson added one goal and one assist for the Blue Devils.

Northland Pines 1 0 2—3

Prairie Centre 1 1 2—4

First period: PC-Reece Ritter (Kylee Hopp, Gabby Olson) 14:38, NP-Amanda Sergent shg 0:53

Second period: PC-Kenzie Christianson (Mikayla Olson) 7:09

Third period: PC-G. Olson (Ritter) 13:10, NP-Sergent (Gabby Herfindahl, McKenzie Ebert) ppg 8:32, NP-Sergent 4:01, PC-M. Olson (Christianson, G. Olson) 0:06

Shots on goal: PC 22, NP 22

Goalies: PC- Laura Mortenson (19 saves); NP- Piper Snedden (18 saves)

Overall: PC 5-5-1. Next: Prairie Centre vs. Henry Sibley in consolation championship game of Schwan Cup Open American Division 3 p.m. Wednesday.