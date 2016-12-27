Area Girls Basketball: Aitkin to play for tournament title

Sam Forster tallied eight points, five assists and five steals and Maggi Fellerman led all Gobblers with nine rebounds.

Foley 17 35—52

Aitkin 31 27—58

FOLEY

Kylee Funk 9, Isabelle Legatt 2, Cassy Teff 4, Brooklyn Helmin 2, Madison Peschl 4, Morgan Peschl 25, Kiley Paggen 8, Raeley Walz 14. FT 13-20 (65 percent).

AITKIN

Samantha Forster 8, Taylor Ehnstrom 22, Naomi Lane 12, Kaija Davies 2, Maggi Fellerman 9, Ramsey Moe 5. FG 20-49 (41 percent), FT 13-24 (54 percent). 3-point 5-12(42 percent). Conference: 3-2. Overall: 4-3. Next: vs Deer River in championship game of Aitkin Quarterbacks Club tournament 2 p.m. Wednesday.

C-I 65, Onamia 32

ONAMIA—Jami Nelson registered 12 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 65-32 victory over the Onamia Panthers Tuesday.

C-I's Shyanne Loiland recorded 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Mariah Bodle tallied 12 points and Shayla Loiland added 10 points for the Rangers.

Onamia 14 18—32

Crosby-Ironton 35 30—65

ONAMIA

Arianna Sam 11, Kellie Schmidt 2, Sydney Forbord 5, Mariah Stegora 12, Krissy Dahl 2. FG 12-46 (26 percent), FT 3-9 (33 percent). 3-point 5-16 (31 percent).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Shayla Loiland 10, Alyssa Klancher 4, Kylie Monson 2, Karli Nixon 6, Tori DeCent 7, Shyanne Loiland 12, Jami Nelson 12, Mariah Bodle 12. FG 29-59 (49 percent), FT 2-6 (33 percent). 3-point 5-13 (38 percent). Overall: 4-5. Next: at Proctor 7:15 p.m. Thursday.