Boys Hockey: Hilltoppers shut out Warriors in first round

George Grannis scored two goals for the Hilltoppers—on a power play at 10:19 of the first and at 11:42 of the third. Willy Stauber provided the other Duluth goal at 12:51 of the second.

James Engen made 26 saves in goal for the Warriors who play St. Francis in the consolation semifinals Wednesday afternoon.

Brainerd 0 0 0—0

Duluth 2 0 1—3

First period: DM-George Grannis (Levi Stauber, Peter Hansen) ppg 10:19, DM-Willy Stauber (L. Stauber) 12:51

Third period: DM-Grannis (Carter Sullivan) 11:42

Shots on goal: Brd 4-12-9--25, DM 11-6-12--29

Goalies: Brd-James Engen (26 saves); DM- Cam Brandt (25 saves)

Overall: Brd 5-3-1. Next: Brainerd vs. St. Francis in second round of Hilltopper Holiday Classic at Duluth 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.