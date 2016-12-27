Boys Hockey: Hilltoppers shut out Warriors in first round
DULUTH—Cam Brandt stopped all 25 Brainerd shots he faced to lead the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers past the Warriors 3-0 in the opening round of the Hilltopper Holiday Classic Tuesday at Mars Lakeview Arena.
George Grannis scored two goals for the Hilltoppers—on a power play at 10:19 of the first and at 11:42 of the third. Willy Stauber provided the other Duluth goal at 12:51 of the second.
James Engen made 26 saves in goal for the Warriors who play St. Francis in the consolation semifinals Wednesday afternoon.
Brainerd 0 0 0—0
Duluth 2 0 1—3
First period: DM-George Grannis (Levi Stauber, Peter Hansen) ppg 10:19, DM-Willy Stauber (L. Stauber) 12:51
Third period: DM-Grannis (Carter Sullivan) 11:42
Shots on goal: Brd 4-12-9--25, DM 11-6-12--29
Goalies: Brd-James Engen (26 saves); DM- Cam Brandt (25 saves)
Overall: Brd 5-3-1. Next: Brainerd vs. St. Francis in second round of Hilltopper Holiday Classic at Duluth 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.