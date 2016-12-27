Area Boys Basketball: Gobblers, Pioneers lose in tournaments

Wyatt Sanford added 10 points for the Gobblers.

Foley 32 42—74

Aitkin 31 28—59

FOLEY

George Brenny 4, Tyler Evenson 8, Drew Beier 10, Preston Kopel 6, Jackson Sahlstrom 10, Tanner Brosh 19, Jordan Ziwicki 2, Alex Foss 9, Ali Kourouma 6.

AITKIN

Wyatt Sanford 10, DJ Haasken 6, Garrett Westerlund 2, David Sanbeck 6, Hunter Moe 19, Caleb Curtiss 8, Spencer Jacobs 8. Overall: 2-6. Next: vs. Greenway in third-place game of Aitkin Quarterbacks Club tournament 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Watertown-Mayer 81, Pierz 48

ST. CLOUD—Matt Tautges scored 15 points for the Pierz Pioneers in their 81-48 loss to the Watertown-Mayer Royals during the first round of the St. Cloud Cathedral tournament Tuesday.

Peter Schommer added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Pioneers.

Watertown-Mayer 39 42—81

Pierz 28 20—48

PIERZ

Peter Schommer 11, Lukas Otte 7, Thomas Funk 2, Matt Tautges 15, Preston Rocheleau 7, Christopher Marshik 1, Nick Scholl 5. FG 17-61 (27 percent), FT 9-14 (64 percent). 3-point 5-17 (29 percent). Overall: 0-7. Next: vs. Concordia Academy or St. Cloud Cathedral in second-round of St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament 3:45 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.