    Area Boys Basketball: Gobblers, Pioneers lose in tournaments

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:55 p.m.

    Foley 74, Aitkin 59

    FOLEY—Hunter Moe scored 19 points for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 74-59 loss to the Foley Falcons in the opening round of the Aitkin Quarterbacks Club Tournament Tuesday.

    Wyatt Sanford added 10 points for the Gobblers.

    Foley 32 42—74

    Aitkin 31 28—59

    FOLEY

    George Brenny 4, Tyler Evenson 8, Drew Beier 10, Preston Kopel 6, Jackson Sahlstrom 10, Tanner Brosh 19, Jordan Ziwicki 2, Alex Foss 9, Ali Kourouma 6.

    AITKIN

    Wyatt Sanford 10, DJ Haasken 6, Garrett Westerlund 2, David Sanbeck 6, Hunter Moe 19, Caleb Curtiss 8, Spencer Jacobs 8. Overall: 2-6. Next: vs. Greenway in third-place game of Aitkin Quarterbacks Club tournament 5 p.m. Wednesday.

    Watertown-Mayer 81, Pierz 48

    ST. CLOUD—Matt Tautges scored 15 points for the Pierz Pioneers in their 81-48 loss to the Watertown-Mayer Royals during the first round of the St. Cloud Cathedral tournament Tuesday.

    Peter Schommer added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Pioneers.

    Watertown-Mayer 39 42—81

    Pierz 28 20—48

    PIERZ

    Peter Schommer 11, Lukas Otte 7, Thomas Funk 2, Matt Tautges 15, Preston Rocheleau 7, Christopher Marshik 1, Nick Scholl 5. FG 17-61 (27 percent), FT 9-14 (64 percent). 3-point 5-17 (29 percent). Overall: 0-7. Next: vs. Concordia Academy or St. Cloud Cathedral in second-round of St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament 3:45 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

