Area Girls Hockey: Lightning sweep through Schwan Cup

The Lightning won all three division games in the pool-play format and have won eight of their last nine games.

Northern Lakes' Hayden Boelter, Mandi Soderholm, Savannah Aberar and Same Gutzman found the net in the first.

Tietz finished the three-day tournament with seven points on six goals and an assist.

Lightning' goalie Chaia Tulenchik stopped 18 shots against Fairmont and rejected 66 of 72 for the tournament for a .917 save percentage.

Fairmont 0 1 0—1

Northern Lakes 4 2 0—6

First period: NL-Hayden Boelter 4:45; NL-Mandi Soderholm (Sam Gutzman) 5:51; NL-Savannah Abear 13:59; NL-Gutzman (Sydney Tietz, Ashley Kosloski) 16:42

Second period: NL-Tietz (Gutzman, Abear) 2:12; F-Taylor Nuss (Mackenzie Householder) 7:59; NL-Tietz (Soderholm) 15:29

Shots on goal: NL 27, F 19

Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (18 saves); F-Emily Oconnor (9 saves), Sadie Sandersfeld (12 saves)

Overall: NL 9-5. Next: Detroit Lakes vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point 7 p.m. Jan. 3.

Sibley 3, Prairie Centre 2

BLAINE—Gabby Olson and Ally Ecker contributed goals for the Prairie Centre Blue Devils who lost 3-2 to the Henry Sibley Warriors in Wednesday's consolation championship game of the Schwan Cup Open American Division.

Olson's goal was assisted by Abby Ecker and Kayla Sayovitz. Kenzie Christianson assisted on Ally Ecker's goal that tied the game less than three minutes into the final period.

Goalie MacKenzie Och recorded 14 saves for the Blue Devils, who outshot the Warriors 22-17.

Henry Sibley 0 2 1—3

Prairie Centre 1 0 1—2

First period: PC-Gabby Olson (Abby Ecker, Kayla Sayovitz) ppg 12:11

Second period: HS-Laura Friedmann (Kayla Lucken) ppg 7:13; HS-Kalley Partyka 14:25

Third period: PC-Ally Ecker (Kenzie Christianson) 2:29; HS-Abbie Wetzel-Edstrom 7:56

Shots on goal: PC 22, HS 17

Goalies: PC-Mackenzie Och (14 saves); HS-PAige Erickson (20 saves)

Overall: PC 6-6-1. Next: Prairie Centre at Willmar 7 p.m. Tuesday.