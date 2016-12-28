Boys Hockey: Warriors triple up St. Francis

Johnson's first goal, assisted by Nick Karsnia and Jack Evans, put Brainerd up 1-0 at the end of the opening period.

After St. Francis countered midway through the second, Karsnia put Brainerd up for good at 11:59 and Mitch Andres netted the eventual game winner at 15:24 assisted by Riley Johnson and Luke Johnson.

Riley Johnson, Matt Fischer and Evans rounded out the scoring with third-period goals.

Warrior goaltender Colin Kleffman stopped 15 shots as Brainerd outshot St. Francis 24-17.

Evans finished with the goal and two assists and Luke Johnson had three assists.

St. Francis 0 1 1—2

Brainerd 1 2 3—6

First period: Brd-Riley Johnson (Nick Karsnia, Jack Evans) 15:27

Second period: StF-Austin Schumacher (Derek Barck, Reese Kaehler) 7:18; Brd-Karsnia (Evans, R. Johnson) 11:59; Brd-Mitch Andres (R. Johnson, Luke Johnson) 15:24

Third period: R. Johnson (Matt Fischer, Mason Kruse) ppg 7:50; StF-Barck (Myles Wickman, Travis carroll) 13:08; Brd-Fischer (L. Johnson, Wyatt Andres) 15:10; Brd-Evans (M. Andres, L. Johnson) 16:15

Shots on goal: Brd 24, StF 17

Goalies: Brd-Colin Kleffman (15 saves); StF-Nolan Garaghty (18 saves)

Overall: Brd 5-4-1. Next: Brainerd vs. Bemidji in consolation championship of Hilltopper Holiday Classic, Duluth 10:45 a.m. Thursday.