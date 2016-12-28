Boys Hockey: Warriors triple up St. Francis
DULUTH—Riley Johnson compiled a pair of goals and two assists for the Brainerd Warriors in a 6-2 win over the St. Francis Saints in the consolation semifinals Wednesday of the Hilltopper Holiday Classic at Mars Lakeview Arena.
Johnson's first goal, assisted by Nick Karsnia and Jack Evans, put Brainerd up 1-0 at the end of the opening period.
After St. Francis countered midway through the second, Karsnia put Brainerd up for good at 11:59 and Mitch Andres netted the eventual game winner at 15:24 assisted by Riley Johnson and Luke Johnson.
Riley Johnson, Matt Fischer and Evans rounded out the scoring with third-period goals.
Warrior goaltender Colin Kleffman stopped 15 shots as Brainerd outshot St. Francis 24-17.
Evans finished with the goal and two assists and Luke Johnson had three assists.
St. Francis 0 1 1—2
Brainerd 1 2 3—6
First period: Brd-Riley Johnson (Nick Karsnia, Jack Evans) 15:27
Second period: StF-Austin Schumacher (Derek Barck, Reese Kaehler) 7:18; Brd-Karsnia (Evans, R. Johnson) 11:59; Brd-Mitch Andres (R. Johnson, Luke Johnson) 15:24
Third period: R. Johnson (Matt Fischer, Mason Kruse) ppg 7:50; StF-Barck (Myles Wickman, Travis carroll) 13:08; Brd-Fischer (L. Johnson, Wyatt Andres) 15:10; Brd-Evans (M. Andres, L. Johnson) 16:15
Shots on goal: Brd 24, StF 17
Goalies: Brd-Colin Kleffman (15 saves); StF-Nolan Garaghty (18 saves)
Overall: Brd 5-4-1. Next: Brainerd vs. Bemidji in consolation championship of Hilltopper Holiday Classic, Duluth 10:45 a.m. Thursday.