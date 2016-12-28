Taylor Ehnstrom contributed 16 points and Kaija Davies 10 for the Gobblers who received five assists off the bench from Jillian McDonald. Aitkin finished with 20 team steals.

Deer River 21 23—44

Aitkin 32 22—54

DEER RIVER

Michaela Fairbanks 2, Hope Schjenken 23, Natalie Bebeau 13, Lucy Kaczor 6. FG 16, FT 9-23 (39 percent). 3-point: 1.

AITKIN

Samantha Forster 2, Taylor Ehnstrom 16, Naomi Lane 1, Kaija Davies 10, Maggi Fellerman 18, Ramsey Moe 7. FG 17-47 (36 percent), FT 8-16 (50 percent). 3-point 4-16 (25 percent). Overall: 5-3. Next: hosts Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Milaca 74, Pierz 68

PIERZ —Kelsi Stuckmayer dropped 16 points and Brittney Boser 14 for the Pierz Pioneers in Wednesday's 74-68 loss to the Milaca Wolves in the opening round of the Pierz Christmas Tournament.

Rebecca Athman added 12 points with Taryn Becker contributing 11 points for Pierz

Milaca 74

Pierz 68

PIERZ

Rebecca Athman 12, Kelsi Stuckmayer 16, Taryn Becker 11, Taylor Kimman 8, Kacy Broschofsky 3, Brittney Boser 14, Avy Lease 2, Tori Fleischhacker 2. FG 24-56 (42 percent), FT 14-21 (66 percent). 3-point 6-15 (40 percent). Overall: 3-4. Next: vs. Virginia or St. Cloud Cathedral in third-place game of Pierz Christmas Tournament 6 p.m. Thursday.