Area Boys Hockey: Flyers hand Willmar 4-2 loss

Also netting goals for the Flyers were Adam Josephson, Mario Filippi and Remington Retka.

Willmar 1 0 1—2

Little Falls 1 2 1—4

First period: LF-Adam Josephson (Landon Johnson, Ben Sowada) 2:52; W-Eli Slagter (Grant Duininck) ppg 4:42

Second period: LF-Mario Filippi (Johnson) 2:03; LF-Bryce DeDomines (Sowada, Josephson) 8:15

Third period: LF-Remington Retka (Johnson, Louis Rekstad) 0:38; W-Avery Smith (Tanner Dahle, Slagter) 3:36

Shots on goal: LF 37, W 17

Goalies: LF Will Ritter (3 saves), Justin Pekula (12 saves); W-Gunner Banks (33 saves)

Overall: LF 6-3. Next: Little Falls vs. North Branch in Little Falls Tournament 7 p.m. Thursday.

B-W 7, Wadena-DC 6

WADENA—Max Phillips and Jake Dykhoff each finished with two goals and two assists for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 7-6 loss to the Breckenridge/Whapeton Blades in the first round of W-DC Tournament Wednesday.

Goals by Phillips, Andrew Sundby and Preston Warren gave the Wolverines a 3-2 lead at the first intermission.

The Blades surged ahead 7-4 in the second. W-DC rallied in the third outshooting BW 15-2, but only managed two power-play goals by Phillips and Dykhoff.

Breckenridge 2 5 0—7

Wadena-DC 3 1 2—6

First period: WDC-Max Phillips 0:58; BW-Nolan Wamre (Jace Jensen) 1:08; WDC-Andrew Sundby (Rylan Olson, Colby Schertler) 10:42; BW-Wamre (Jensen) 11:28; WDC-Preston Warren (Phillips, Jake Dykhoff) 14:27

Second period: BW-Jensen (Tyler Breuer) ppg 2:08; BW-Wamre (Breuer, Jensen) 5:44; BW-Justin Nelson (Hunter Rittenour, Isaac Wohlers) 8:34; BW-Wamre shg 9:13; WDC-Dykhoff (Sundby, Warren) 13:17; BW-Wamre 14:03

Third period: WDC-Phillips (Dykhoff, Bryce Cooper) ppg 9:48; WDC-Dykhoff (Phillips, Olson) ppg 10:30

Shots on goal: WDC 29, BW 24

Goalies: WDC-Noah Stevens (17 saves); BW-Hunter Wamre (23 saves)

Overall: WDC 3-5. Next: WDC vs. Bottineau (ND) in W-DC Tournament 1 p.m. Friday.