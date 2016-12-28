Area Boys Hockey: Flyers hand Willmar 4-2 loss
LITTLE FALLS—Bryce DeDomines punched in the eventual winning goal for the Little Falls Flyers in a 4-2 win over the Willmar Cardinals in the opening round of Little Falls Tournament Wednesday.
Also netting goals for the Flyers were Adam Josephson, Mario Filippi and Remington Retka.
Willmar 1 0 1—2
Little Falls 1 2 1—4
First period: LF-Adam Josephson (Landon Johnson, Ben Sowada) 2:52; W-Eli Slagter (Grant Duininck) ppg 4:42
Second period: LF-Mario Filippi (Johnson) 2:03; LF-Bryce DeDomines (Sowada, Josephson) 8:15
Third period: LF-Remington Retka (Johnson, Louis Rekstad) 0:38; W-Avery Smith (Tanner Dahle, Slagter) 3:36
Shots on goal: LF 37, W 17
Goalies: LF Will Ritter (3 saves), Justin Pekula (12 saves); W-Gunner Banks (33 saves)
Overall: LF 6-3. Next: Little Falls vs. North Branch in Little Falls Tournament 7 p.m. Thursday.
B-W 7, Wadena-DC 6
WADENA—Max Phillips and Jake Dykhoff each finished with two goals and two assists for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 7-6 loss to the Breckenridge/Whapeton Blades in the first round of W-DC Tournament Wednesday.
Goals by Phillips, Andrew Sundby and Preston Warren gave the Wolverines a 3-2 lead at the first intermission.
The Blades surged ahead 7-4 in the second. W-DC rallied in the third outshooting BW 15-2, but only managed two power-play goals by Phillips and Dykhoff.
Breckenridge 2 5 0—7
Wadena-DC 3 1 2—6
First period: WDC-Max Phillips 0:58; BW-Nolan Wamre (Jace Jensen) 1:08; WDC-Andrew Sundby (Rylan Olson, Colby Schertler) 10:42; BW-Wamre (Jensen) 11:28; WDC-Preston Warren (Phillips, Jake Dykhoff) 14:27
Second period: BW-Jensen (Tyler Breuer) ppg 2:08; BW-Wamre (Breuer, Jensen) 5:44; BW-Justin Nelson (Hunter Rittenour, Isaac Wohlers) 8:34; BW-Wamre shg 9:13; WDC-Dykhoff (Sundby, Warren) 13:17; BW-Wamre 14:03
Third period: WDC-Phillips (Dykhoff, Bryce Cooper) ppg 9:48; WDC-Dykhoff (Phillips, Olson) ppg 10:30
Shots on goal: WDC 29, BW 24
Goalies: WDC-Noah Stevens (17 saves); BW-Hunter Wamre (23 saves)
Overall: WDC 3-5. Next: WDC vs. Bottineau (ND) in W-DC Tournament 1 p.m. Friday.