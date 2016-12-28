Area Boys Basketball: Rangers roll in tourney opener

Jack Silgen added 14 points for the 7-0 Rangers, who shot 59 percent from the field.

Moose Lake-WR 16 18—34

Crosby-Ironton 21 31—54

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Thomas Gulso 5, Avery Kosloski 9, Hunter Klund 2, Ryan Barrett 10, Isaac Riihiluoma 6, Jared Witkowski 2. FG 14-27 (52 percent), FT 2-3 (67 percent). 3-point 4-11 ( percent).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jack Silgen 14, Isaac Burley 2, Trey Jacobs 7, Jonathan Jacobson 7, Noah Gindorff 22. FG 20-34 (59 percent), FT 9-15 (60 percent). 3-point 3-9 (33 percent). Overall: 7-0. Next: vs. Maples Collegiate in second round of Ranger Tournament 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Greenway 73, Aitkin 54

AITKIN—Hunter Moe collected 18 points and Garrett Westerlund added 11 for the Aitkin Gobblers in a 73-54 loss to the Greenway Raiders in Wednesday's third-place game of the Aitkin Quarterbacks Club tournament.

Dylan DeChampeau poured in 32 points for Greenway.

Greenway 42 31—73

Aitkin 35 19—54

GREENWAY

Sam Skaar 10, Gordon Skaar 1, Demetrius Aitken 4, Kyler Daniels 4, Alec Sigdestad 9, Jace Hansen-Cochran 9, Dylan DeChampeau 32, Anto Vidovic 4. FT 8-15 (53 percent).

AITKIN

Wyatt Sanford 9, DJ Haasken 2, Garrett Westerlund 11, Jesse Henline 2, David Sanbeck 6, Hunter Moe 18, Caleb Curtiss 6. FT 5-8 (72 percent). Overall: 2-7. Next: at Hinckley-Finlayson 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

Concordia Academy 58, Pierz 54

ST. CLOUD—Matt Tautges poured in 22 points to lead the Pierz Pioneers in a 58-54 loss to Concordia Academy during Wednesday's consolation semifinals of the St. Cloud Cathedral tournament.

Nick Scholl added 11 points and Peter Schommer scored nine for Pierz.

Concordia Academy 23 35—58

Pierz 26 28—54

CONCORDIA ACADEMY

Karl Vallin 5, Gavin Harbo 21, Adam Maser 5, Casey Hackett 12, Barnabas Preble 9, Brandon Lively 5, Josh Carlson 1. FT 16-36 (percent).

PIERZ

Peter Schommer 9, Lukas Otte 1, Matt Tautges 22, Preston Rocheleau 7, Christopher Marshik 4, Nick Scholl 11. FT 13-19 (percent). Overall: 0-8. Next: vs. Braham in seventh-place game of St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament 2 p.m. Thursday.