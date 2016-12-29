Boys Basketball: Elks gore Warriors by 25 points

Next: Willmar at Brainerd 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5

Elk River started its basketball season slowly for good reason—several individuals were still playing football and helping the Elks capture the Class 5A state championship.

The Elks lost three of their first four basketball games, but based on their performance in Thursday's 80-55 thrashing of the Brainerd Warriors they appear to be close to finding their groove.

Elk River shot 51 percent from the field (48 percent from 3-point), 86 percent at the foul line and stymied Brainerd's offense. Jack Burger and Tyler Billman pumped in 23 points apiece and Wyatt Morrell added 12 for the Elks, who pulled away from a 58-48 lead by outscoring Brainerd 22-7 in the final six minutes.

"I don't think we played very well early," Elks coach Randy Klasen said. "We were just trying to figure things out like a lot of teams are right now. We got a little bit of a late start with football, which is a good reason to start late.

"The bottom line tonight was we just made shots. And when you make shots, you look good and it looks like everything's going well. That can cover up for a lot of errors when you're knocking down some shots. It was a really good game for us."

It was not a good game for the Warriors, who lost their fourth straight. Brainerd shot just 39 percent and had numerous defensive lapses.

"Our defensive intensity was terrible," Warriors coach Scott Stanfield said. "Our kids weren't seeing the ball. They've got guys driving down the lane uncontested and nobody was stepping over to take a charge, nobody's talking, and we give up 80 points. You'll never win a game giving up 80 points."

Burger and Billman gave the Warriors fits. Burger hurt Brainerd primarily by driving to the hoop, finishing 7 of 14 from the field and 7-for-8 at the free throw line. He scored 18 points in the second half.

"We've got to find ways to score besides just shooting jump shots from outside," Klasen said. "That was really important for us tonight that he was able to take the ball to the rim because he can finish inside pretty well.

"I thought our defense provided some opportunities for us to score in transition. That's part of the identity we want to be known for is how hard we defend. We can make it tough on other teams."

Billman was in a zone burying 9 of 10 shots, including 5 of 6 threes. He scored 15 points in the second half.

"He's a kid who really hasn't played much," Klasen said. "With a couple kids out, it was his chance to step up and he took full advantage of it."

Michael Russell finished with 27 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead Brainerd. Joey Sauer added 10 points for the Warriors, who were outscored 51-28 in the second half.

Brainerd's offense labored as it made just 18 of 46 field goals—8 of 25 from behind the arc. The Elks capitalized on the absence of Brainerd 6-foot-5 post Michael Bieganek, who sat out chunks of the second half and eventually fouled out with 6:09 remaining and scored no points.

"We don't have any presence inside yet," Stanfield said. "We're hoping it develops, but right now we don't. Somehow I've got to get to work on figuring out a way—the offense we're running probably doesn't suit this team very well so we've got to adjust, get some motion going where we're picking people off for our guys.

"Right now we're not skilled enough with the ball or strong enough physically to do what we've done in the past. We'll adjust and hopefully the kids that are getting experience will get better and better, but right now they're a second or two mentally slow that cost us time and again."

In the first, Russell scored 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Brainerd's defense limited the Elks to 37 percent shooting, but the Warriors turned the ball over 10 times resulting in 14 Elk River points.

After falling behind 4-0, the Warriors went on a 10-point spurt with Russell supplying seven. An 8-point Elk River run put the Elks ahead 15-12. The Elks outscored Brainerd 9-5 in the last few minutes to end the half with a 29-27 edge.

Elk River 29 51—80

Brainerd 27 28—55

ELK RIVER

Wyatt Morrell 12, Blake Hills 5, Noah Weege 9, Jack Burger 23, Evan Huntley 3, Tyler Billman 23, Andrew Hess 2, Dylan Fruth 3. FG 28-55 (51 percent). FT 12-14 (86 percent). 3-point 12-25 (48 percent). Turnovers: 11.

BRAINERD

Mason Malone 3, Michael Russell 27, Chris Karels 2, Joey Sauer 10, Brandon Burggraff 8, Taylor Shelito 2, Corbin Pikula 3. FG 18-46 (39 percent). FT 11-15 (73 percent). 3-point 8-24 (33 percent). Turnovers: 17.