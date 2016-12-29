Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors swim to big win

Next: Brainerd hosts St. Cloud Tech 6 p.m. Jan. 5

It's still early, but Brainerd head coach John Zemke sees signs of a team forming.

Winning the Warrior Invite by more than 100 points Thursday at Brainerd High School will help the building process.

The Warriors swept the three relay events and received two wins each from Preston Owen and Gunnar Niemeyer.

"I think we are where we want to be, but it's really hard because this is only our third meet," said Zemke. "We're still trying to figure out where we want to put guys and moving them around, but it was a good meet today. We always want to perform well, especially at our home invite.

"It was also nice to see Jared (Anderson) back up here coaching the Hopkins team. It's a fun meet and it breaks up the holidays a little bit as far as training goes. But we do have a lot of young kids so we'll continue to figure where they fit in as the rest of the season goes along."

Niemeyer and Owen teamed with Michael Bylander and Devan Liebeg to open the invite with a victory in the 200 medley relay.

Liebeg, Owen, Niemeyer and Connor Lund finished off the invite with a win in the 400 free relay. Securing the relay sweep was the foursome of Bylander, Michael Lyscio, Pierce Solseth and Lund.

Niemeyer's two wins came in the butterfly and 500 freestyle. He said he's eyeing the school's butterfly record and likes where he's at early in the season.

"Today I just wanted to give my all," said Niemeyer. "The fly, I thought I was going to be swimming against a faster guy, but he dropped out. I gave it my all, still, and I won. In the 500, I didn't expect the guy next to me to be so fast, but I raced him.

"I was happy with my times. We've been putting in a lot of good work during practices."

Lund was third behind Niemeyer in the 500 with Eric Rude in fourth and Charlie Rude in fifth.

"My goal is to really push the team this year and get them good," said Niemeyer. "We have a lot of underclassmen and younger guys. Right now we're right where we want to be. We lost a lot of good guys from last year and we struggled to change the lineup. We haven't lost a meet yet, but it's just a change trying to learn this team. It's always different at the beginning of the season. You have to figure out where you are and where guys fit in the best."

Owen's individual sweep occurred in the 100 free and backstroke.

"Gunner looked great," Zemke said. "He's very solid. There is not a lot we need to fix on his stroke. Preston is also very talented and it's great to coach talent. Preston had a great meet. His stroke looked good, but there are a few things we want to work on with his backstroke. He looked good though."

Brainerd secured big points in the 200 freestyle with Lund finishing second followed by the brother duo of Eric Rude in fourth and Charlie Rude in fifth.

Liebeg and Lyscio posted a second and third in the 50 free, while Izaac Herrlich and Cruz Lemmerhirt finished 2-3 in diving.

Bylander finished with two seconds in the 200 individual medley and breaststroke.

"Michael Bylander had a very nice meet," said Zemke. "He can pretty much swim any event for us, but we have him in the 200 IM and the breaststroke right now. He had solid races and really as a whole this was a good meet for us."

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 688, 2-Melrose/Sauk Centre 520, 3-Hopkins 333, 4-Moorhead 302, 5-Bemidji 274

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Preston Owen, Michael Bylander, Gunnar Niemeyer, Devan Liebeg) 1:46.96; 3-Brainerd (Griffin Blegen, Cody Evans, Jordan VanRisseghem, Michael Lyscio) 1:52.66, Brainerd (Andy Dillon, Jacob VanRisseghem, Oliver Knudson, Riley Backstom) 2:00.86

200 freestyle: 1- Gabe Silva Reina (Hop) 1:59.05, 2-Connor Lund (Brd) 1:59.29, 4-Eric Rude (Brd) 2:04.31, 5-Charlie Rude (Brd) 2:04.73, 9-Pierce Solseth (Brd) 2:07.06

200 individual medley: 1-Avery Martens-Goldman (Hop) 2:06.86, 2-Michael Bylander (Brd) 2:11.82, 6-Jordan VanRisseghem (Brd) 2:24.61, 9-Dillon 2:27.82, 11-Evans 2:28.90

50 freestyle: 1-Trey Waterman (Hop) 24.46, 2-Liebeg 24.64, 3-Michael Lyscio (Brd) 25.43, 8-Backstrom 26.82, 10-David Kelm (Brd) 27.134

Diving: 1-Brian Hoffman (Moor) 241.20, 2-Izaac Herrlich (Brd) 159.65, 3-Cruz Lemmerhirt (Brd) 143.40, 5-Blake Cummings (Brd) 120.05

100 butterfly: 1-Niemeyer 57.66, 7-Lyscio 1:06.63, 8-Jordan VanRisseghem 1:07.18, 12-Solseth 1:09.32

100 freestyle: 1-Owen 51.19, 3-Blegen 54.76, 5-Liebeg 55.89, 10-Dylan Paulson (Brd) 1:00.55

500 freestyle: 1- Niemeyer 5:25.40, 3-Lund 5:36.01, 4-Eric Rude 5:43.35, 5-Charlie Rude 5:43.53

200 freestyle relay: 1- Brainerd (Bylander, Lyscio, Solseth, Lund) 1:40.68; 5-Brainerd (Dillon, Evans, Backstrom, Eric Rude) 1:46.91, Brainerd (Jaret Engebretson, Herrich, Cummings, Tennyson Kelm) 2:03.31

100 backstroke: 1-Owen 57.49, 6-Blegen 1:04.92, 8-Dillon 1:06.95, 10-Paulson 1:10.38

100 breaststroke: 1-Dylan Fleischhacker (M/SC) 1:07.10, 2-Bylander 1:09.40, 5-Evans 1:11.46, 7-Jacob VanRisseghem 1:14.16, 11-Alex Vukelich (Brd) 1:18.51

400 freestyle relay: 1- Brainerd (Liebig, Niemeyer, Lund, Owen) 3:35.20; 4-Brainerd (Blegen, Eric Rude, Solseth, Jordan VanRisseghem) 3:51.21, Brainerd (Paulson, Knudson, Charlie Rude, Backstrom) 4:03.23