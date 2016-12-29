Boys Hockey: Warriors skate to consolation title

Andres' OT goal, the fifth of the season and third of the tournament, was assisted by Jack Evans and Matt Fischer. It was Andres' third game-winning goal of the season. It was also his second of the game as he put the Warriors ahead 1-0 with an unassisted tally in the second period.

Bemidji tied the game with a Taylor Andersen goal 4:10 in the third. That was the only blemish on Warrior goalie Jimmy Engen's sheet. Engen finished with 21 saves to improve Brainerd to 7-4-1 on the season. The victory also avenged a season-opening 4-1 loss to Bemidji Nov. 26.

Bemidji 0 0 1 0—1

Brainerd 0 1 0 1—2

Second period: Brd-Mitch Andres 14:33

Third period: Bem-Taylor Andersen (Jaret Lalli, Alex Pollock) 4:10

Overtime: Brd-Mitch Andres (Jack Evans, Matt Fischer) ppg 2:39

Shots on goal: Brd 21, Bem 22

Goalies: Brd-Jimmy Engen (21 saves); Bem-Matt Fitzgerald (19 saves)

Overall: Brd 7-4-1. Next: Roseau at Brainerd 6 p.m. Jan. 6.