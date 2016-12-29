Search
    Boys Hockey: Warriors skate to consolation title

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:17 p.m.

    DULUTH—At the 2:39 mark of overtime, Mitch Andres sent the Brainerd Warriors home as the consolation champions of the Duluth Hilltopper Holiday Classic with a 2-1 victory over Section 8-2A rival Bemidji Thursday.

    Andres' OT goal, the fifth of the season and third of the tournament, was assisted by Jack Evans and Matt Fischer. It was Andres' third game-winning goal of the season. It was also his second of the game as he put the Warriors ahead 1-0 with an unassisted tally in the second period.

    Bemidji tied the game with a Taylor Andersen goal 4:10 in the third. That was the only blemish on Warrior goalie Jimmy Engen's sheet. Engen finished with 21 saves to improve Brainerd to 7-4-1 on the season. The victory also avenged a season-opening 4-1 loss to Bemidji Nov. 26.

    Bemidji 0 0 1 0—1

    Brainerd 0 1 0 1—2

    Second period: Brd-Mitch Andres 14:33

    Third period: Bem-Taylor Andersen (Jaret Lalli, Alex Pollock) 4:10

    Overtime: Brd-Mitch Andres (Jack Evans, Matt Fischer) ppg 2:39

    Shots on goal: Brd 21, Bem 22

    Goalies: Brd-Jimmy Engen (21 saves); Bem-Matt Fitzgerald (19 saves)

    Overall: Brd 7-4-1. Next: Roseau at Brainerd 6 p.m. Jan. 6.

