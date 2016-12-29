Area Boys Hockey: Flyers secure sixth-straight victory

DeDomines scored on assist from Josephson with six minutes left in the third and DeDomines returned the favor on Josephson's goal less than a minute later.

The Flyers trailed 1-0 in the second before a goal from Mario Filippi tied it 1-1.

Little Falls put 30 shots on the North Branch net, and Justin Pekula secured 26 saves in the Flyers' cage.

North Branch 0 1 0—1

Little Falls 0 1 2—3

Second period: NB-Jacob Richards 3:19; LF-Mario Filippi (Remington Retka) 5:32

Third period: LF-Bryce DeDomines (Adam Josephson) 14:04; LF-Josephson (DeDomines) 15:44

Shots on goal: LF 30, NB 27

Goalies: LF Justin Pekula (26 saves); NB- Trevor Mellen (28 saves)

Overall: LF 7-3. Next: Little Falls vs. Mandan N.D., in Little Falls Tournament 5 p.m. Friday.