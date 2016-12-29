Area Boys Hockey: Flyers secure sixth-straight victory
LITTLE FALLS—Bryce DeDomines and Adam Josephson scored third-period goals to propel Little Falls to its sixth straight win with a 3-1 victory over North Branch on the second day of the Little Falls Tournament Thursday.
DeDomines scored on assist from Josephson with six minutes left in the third and DeDomines returned the favor on Josephson's goal less than a minute later.
The Flyers trailed 1-0 in the second before a goal from Mario Filippi tied it 1-1.
Little Falls put 30 shots on the North Branch net, and Justin Pekula secured 26 saves in the Flyers' cage.
North Branch 0 1 0—1
Little Falls 0 1 2—3
Second period: NB-Jacob Richards 3:19; LF-Mario Filippi (Remington Retka) 5:32
Third period: LF-Bryce DeDomines (Adam Josephson) 14:04; LF-Josephson (DeDomines) 15:44
Shots on goal: LF 30, NB 27
Goalies: LF Justin Pekula (26 saves); NB- Trevor Mellen (28 saves)
Overall: LF 7-3. Next: Little Falls vs. Mandan N.D., in Little Falls Tournament 5 p.m. Friday.