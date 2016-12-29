Austin Weisz added 20 points for the Flyers and Joe Alholm 14.

Gavin Smith led the Cardinals with 26 points and Trey Skeesick added 11.

Staples-Motley 25 30—55

Little Falls 32 42—74

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Isaiah Ross-Bahn 2, Gavin Smith 26, Derek Kennedy 5, Jack Fietek 7, Mason Rychner 3, Max Giza 1, Trey Skeesick 11. FT 14-23 (61 percent). Overall: 2-5. Next: Pine Country Bank Holiday Classic: Third place 4 p.m. Friday, championship 5:45 p.m. Friday.

LITTLE FALLS

Austin Weisz 20, Joe Alholm 14, Dylan Lukasavitz 6, Anthony Vetter 2, Michael Hanowski 17, Brett Zawatzke 6, Derek Poser 5, Thomas Kunkel 4. FG 22-49 (45 percent), FT 15-21 (72 percent). 3-point 15-27 (56 percent). Overall: 3-3. Next: Pine Country Bank Holiday Classic: Third place 4 p.m. Friday, championship 5:45 p.m. Friday.

C-I 62, Maples 37

CROSBY—Noah Gindorff scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead Crosby-Ironton to a 62-37 win over Maples on the second day of the C-I Ranger Tournament Thursday.

Jack Silgen tallied 20 points and Trey Jacobs secured 11 rebounds in the win for Class 2A's seventh-ranked Rangers.

Maples 21 16—37

Crosby-Ironton 33 29—62

MAPLES

Francia 2, Marshall 25, Sigua 5, Baidwan 5. FG 14-44 (32 percent), 3-point 9-30 (30 percent).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jack Silgen 20, Will Silgen 1, Trey Jacobs 12, Jonathan Jacobson 6, Noah Gindorff 23. FG 27-72 (38 percent), FT 6-12 (50 percent). 3-point 2-19 (11 percent). Overall: 8-0. Next: vs. Fond du Lac Ojibwe in C-I Ranger Tournament 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Verndale 77,

Barnesville 36

PEQUOT LAKES—Kyle Schmitz scored 16 points as the Verndale Pirates defeated Barnesville 77-36 on the first day of the Wheaties Wallin Holiday Classic Thursday.

Mac Schluttner finished with 14 points, Luke Weniger 13 and Jordan Brownlow 12 for the Pirates who will face Hermantown in the championship game Friday.

Barnesville 19 17—36

Verndale 40 37—77

BARNESVILLE

Kellen Hinsz 1, Joey Roste 14, Connor John 4, Matthew Bredman 3, Charle Aakre 8, Jaden Peterson 2. FG 13-40 (32 percent), FT 8-13 (61 percent). 3-point 2-16 (12 percent).

VERNDALE

Taylor Willis 2, Kyle Schmitz 16, Owen Korfe 2, Luke Weniger 13, Mac Schluttner 14, Jordan Brownlow 12, Nathan Sabinash 8, Andrew Barrett 4, Dan Deppa 2, Tyler Willis 4. FG 31-61 (51 percent), FT 6-8 (75 percent). 3-point 9-24 (37 percent). Overall: 4-2. Next: vs. Hermantown in Championship Game of Wheaties Wallin Holiday Classic at Pequot Lakes 3:15 Friday.

Wadena-DC 77,

Frazee 57

FRAZEE—Noah Ross tossed in 25 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines past the Frazee Hornets 77-57 in Thursday's non-conference game.

Dacotah Mittag contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds for W-DC.

Frazee 20 37—57

Wadena-Deer Creek 40 37—77

FRAZEE

Chris Hughes 7, Cole Fleisher 15, Dustin Parsons 11, Nathaniel Nolan 6, Henry Kellerhuis 5, Vincent Helmers 2, Jonathon Hoffmann 4, Anthony Santos 4, Isaac Courneya 2. FG 22-56 (39 percent), FT 8-13 (62 percent). 3-point 4-21 (19 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Bereket Loer 9, Jonathan Pantages 9, Matt Goeden 1, Ryan Olson 3, Mason Evans 3, Noah Ross 25, Ryan Anderson 8, Dacotah Mittag 17, Henry Fitzsimmons 2. FG 26-52 (50 percent), FT 16-30 (53 percent). 3-point 9-21 (43 percent). Overall: 3-4. Next: at Royalton 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hermantown 107,

Pequot Lakes 99

PEQUOT LAKES—Zach Sjoblad's 30 points led the Pequot Lakes Patriots in a wild double-overtime game against Hermantown in the Wheaties Wallin Holiday Classic Thursday.

The Patriots came in with a 4-game win streak, but a 15-point second overtime by the Hawks was too much as Pequot Lakes fell 107-99. The teams were tied at 34 at the half.

Adam Casanova tallied 17 points, and Gage Westlund collected 15 for the Patriots who meet Barnesville in the third-place game Friday.

Hermantown 34 49 9 15—107

Pequot Lakes 34 49 9 7— 99

HERMANTOWN

Nate Soumis 35, Noah Soumis 8, Connor Bich , Ryan Lenz 22, David Birkeland 22, Rafe Carlson 5, Kevin Bauman 5, Leonardo Corradini 6, Dawson Prisk 4. FT 28-43 (65 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 12, Adam Casanova 17, Nathan Traut 6, Chase Larson 3, Kirk Johnson 4, Gage Westlund 15, Cody Huss 7, Andy Voges 5, Zach Sjoblad 30. FT 18-26 (69 percent). Overall: 5-3. Next: vs. Barnesville Wheaties Wallin Holiday Classic, third place 1:30 p.m. Friday, championship 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Braham 76, Pierz 64

ST. CLOUD—Matt Tautges netted 23 points to lead the Pierz Pioneers to a 76-64 loss to the Braham Bombers in the seventh-place game of the St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament Thursday.

Preston Rocheleau added 15 points and Peter Schommer 14 for the Pioneers who led 33-29 at halftime.

Tautges was named to the all-tournament team as did Braham's Cody Carlson, who finished with 24 points and 22 rebounds Thursday, and Alec Downing, who tallied 22 points.

Braham 29 47—76

Pierz 33 31—64

BRAHAM

Zierden 2, Alec Downing 22, Grant Wilsey 2, Ryan Wyganowski 5, Matt Rydlund 6, Hunter Giffrow 15, Cody Carlson 24. FG 28-68 (41 percent), FT 14-18 (77 percent). 3-point 6-16 (37 percent).

PIERZ

Peter Schommer 14, Lukas Otte 2, Terryl Scholl 4, Matt Tautges 22, Preston Rocheleau 15, Jesse Marshik 2, Nick Scholl 4. FG 28-65 (43 percent), FT 5-10 (50 percent). 3-point 3-14 (21 percent). Overall: 0-9. Next: at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

LPGE 71, Pillager 64

LONG PRAIRIE—Ryan Foehrenbacher scored 23 points for the Pillager Huskies in a 71-64 non-conference loss to the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder Thursday.

Joshua Doss tallied 11 and Damian Fink scored nine for Pillager, who saw its three-game winning streak snapped. The Huskies struggled stopping John Towner, who finished with 25, and Blake Fossland, who scored 23.

LPGE 35 36—71

Pillager 29 35—64

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE

Blake Fossland 23, Gabe Abraham 2, Nick Abraham 1, Eric Hinnenkamp 3, Chris Ogle 2, John Towner 25. Matt Roe 14.

PILLAGER

Braeden Wangsness 7, Damian Fink 9, Tanner Swenson 6, Spencer Schaefer 8, Joshua Doss 11, Ryan Foehrenbacher 23. FT 19-25 (76 percent). Overall: 4-4. Next: at Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5.