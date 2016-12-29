Brittney Boser added 10 points for the Pioneers, who shot just 29 percent from the field, but made 22 of 29 free throws.

Virginia 15 31—46

Pierz 33 26—59

PIERZ

Rebecca Athman 4, Malea Boser 2, Kelsi Stuckmayer 26, Taryn Becker 2, Taylor Kimman 5, Rabeka Langer 2, Kacy Broschofsky 6, Brittney Boser 10, Tori Fleischhacker 2. FG 17-58 (29 percent), FT 22-29 (75 percent). 3-point 3-9 (33 percent). Next: hosts Kimball 7:15 p.m. Jan. 3.

C-I 58, Proctor 53

PROCTOR—Shyanne Loiland registered 21 points and nine rebounds in the Crosby-Ironton Rangers' 58-53 overtime win over the Proctor Rails Thursday.

Jami Nelson tallied 12 points for Crosby-Ironton which has won four straight.

Proctor 34 12 7— 53

Crosby-Ironton 27 19 12—58

PROCTOR

Sam Pogatchnik 20, Liz Frase 1, Morgan Nylund 10, Faith Bower 3, Sam Parendo 4, Katelyn Marunich 8, Taylor Myers 7. FG 19-55 (35 percent), FT 13-24 (54 percent). 3-point 2-12 (16 percent).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Lily Peterson 2, Alyssa Klancher 9, Kylie Monson 2, Tori DeCent 3, Shyanne Loiland 21, Jami Nelson 12, Mariah Bodle 9. FG 21-57 (37 percent), FT 12-23 (52 percent). 3-point 5-13 (38 percent). Overall: 3-5. Next: at Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3.

Pequot Lakes 65,

Mora 45

PEQUOT LAKES—Olivia Lane accumulated 19 points and 10 rebounds during the Pequot Lakes Patriots' 65-45 win over the Mora Mustangs in the opening round of the Wheaties Wallin Holiday Classic Thursday.

Karli Skog recorded 14 points and five assists for Class 2A's ninth-ranked Patriots and Corina Ruud added 10 points.

Mora 21 24—45

Pequot Lakes 31 34—65

MORA

Lindsay Boge 3, Anna Mork 6, Alyssa Onasch 2, Faith Nielsen 7, Hailey Thielen 14, Peyton Oslin 9, Adeline Ness 4. FT 3-8 (38 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Addie Hubbard 2, Britt Kratochvil 2, Karli Skog 14, Olivia Lane 19, MacKenzie Nelson 4, Kristin Skog 6, Lyndsey Johnson 3, Corina Ruud 10, Sam Littman 5. FG 29-62 (47 percent), FT 7-21 (33 percent). Overall: 7-0. Next: vs. Barnesville in championship game of Wheaties Wallin Holiday Classic at Pequot Lakes 11:45 p.m. Friday.

Pillager 47, LPGE 34

LONG PRAIRIE—Gabby Martin tallied 18 points and six steals to lead the Pillager Huskies to a 47-34 non-conference victory over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder Thursday.

Bethany Gielow added 11 points for the Huskies who are 7-1.

LPGE 13 21—34

Pillager 15 32—47

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE

Hannah Middendorf 1, Claire Liebsch 2, Carolyn Dinkel 7, Rachel Middendorf 10, Kalley Dynes Levin 3, Taylor Kingston 11. FT 8-10 (80 percent).

PILLAGER

Gabby Martin 18, Jordyn Vanvickle 2, Tricia Engholm 3, Hailea Books 5, Danielle Conklin 4, Bethany Gielow 11, Vanessa Peterson 4. FT 12-21 (57 percent). Overall: 7-1. Next: at New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3.

Staples-Motley 70,

North Branch 54

LITTLE FALLS—Claire Wolhowe tossed in a game-high 25 points to lead the Staples-Motley Cardinals past the North Branch Vikings 70-54 in Thursday's opening round of the Pine Country Bank Holiday Classic.

Kelsie Weite added 16 points and Sam Schimpp 11 for the Cards.

North Branch 24 30—54

Staples-Motley 37 33—70

NORTH BRANCH

Katelyn Berg 3, Cianna Selbitschka 5, Haley Hadrava 10, Alicia Skroch 2, Kristi Pilz 2, Samantha Pederson 10, Jillayna Hoppe 10, Katherine Carlson 12. FT 11-19 (58 percent).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Kelsie Weite 16, Ashley Smith 8, Alix Peterson 1, Chelsea Nanik 3, Sam Schmipp 11, Claire Wolhowe 25, Amber Robben 4, Allison Cushing 2. FT 5-12 (42 percent). Overall: 7-1. Next: vs. St. Cloud Apollo in championship 4 p.m. Friday.

Barnesville 43,

Verndale 41

PEQUOT LAKES—Haley Youngbauer tallied 10 points for the Verndale Pirates, who suffered their fourth straight loss, 43-41 to the Barnesville Trojans in the opening round of the Wheaties Wallin Holiday Classic Thursday.

Barnesville 16 27—43

Verndale 17 24—41

BARNESVILLE

Nicole Herbranson 11, Andria McIntyre 13, Emma Nielsen 5, Madison Abarr 1, Peyton Boom 6, Elora Passa 9. FG 13-37 (35 percent), FT 14-25 (56 percent). 3-point 3-12 (25 percent).

VERNDALE

Morgan Glenz 4, Mardi Ehrmantraut 3, Haley Youngbauer 10, Alexys Thompson 3, Katie Johnson 2, Jordan Carr 2, Shania Glenz 9, Claudia Quera 8. FG 16-43 (37 percent), FT 6-10 (60 percent). 3-point 3-9 (33 percent). Overall: 3-5. Next: vs. Mora in third-place game of Wheaties Wallin Holiday Classic at Pequot Lakes 10 a.m. Friday.

Frazee 52, W-DC 35

FRAZEE—Casey Volkmann's 10 points paced the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 52-35 non-conference loss to the Frazee Hornets Thursday.

Frazee 30 22—52

Wadena-Deer Creek 18 17—35

FRAZEE

Audreana Fleischer 6, Shania Lehman 7, Paige Ziegler 18, Hailey Ellingson-Wirth 7, Carly Mahoney 10, Natalie Nudell 4. FT 13-21 (62 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

MacKenzie Salge 2, Ashley Adams 4, Casey Volkmann 10, Ellie Miron 2, Kennedy Gravelle 5, Rachel Schwartz 8, Madison Packer 2, Mackenzie Carsten 2. FT 2-6 (33 percent). Overall: 2-7. Next: hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Apollo 67, Little Falls 50

LITTLE FALLS—Sophia Sowada hit on 8 of 10 from the field and led the Little Falls Flyers with 18 points in a 67-50 loss to the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles in Thursday's opening-round of the Pine Country Bank Holiday Classic.

Destiny Young added 11 points for the Flyers.

St. Cloud Apollo 44 23—67

Little Falls 22 28—50

ST. CLOUD APOLLO

Kayla Nguyen 2, Lariah Washington 23, Jessica Timpane 6, Ashley Koepp 9, Rachel Myers 2, Chloe Swanson 2, Sami Moeller 8, Laura Jansky 12, Calli Lynch 2, Cora Zenner 1. FG 21-50 (42 percent), FT 21-30 (70 percent). 3-point 4-14 (29 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Megan Kirk 3, Allie Steinmetz 4, Melissa Geisenhof 4, Taylor Jordan 6, Destiny Young 11, Erika Bassett 4, Sophia Sowada 18. FG 18-49 (37 percent), FT 13-25 (52 percent). 3-point 1-8 (13 percent). Overall: 0-10. Next: vs. North Branch in third-place game of Pine Country Bank Holiday Classic at Little Falls 12:30 p.m. Friday.