Girls Hockey: Warriors lift record to 14-0

BLF trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 early in the second before slapping in five unanswered goals for 6-3 edge. The Warriors scored the game's last three goals to raise their record to 14-0.

Ally Smith tallied two goals and an assist and Orth collected a goal and two assists for B/LF, which is 8-0 against section opponents.

Kennedy Rusk, Gabbie Smith, Lindsey Booth, Cheyenne Abear, Ella Kalusche and Emma Booth scored the other goals for the 14-0 Warriors.

Warriors 9, Bemidji 4

The key: BLF rallied from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits to remain unbeaten

Overall: Brd 14-0, Bem 1-13

Next: Brainerd at Grand Rapids/Greenway 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Bemidji 2 1 1—4

Brainerd 0 4 5—9

First period: Bem-Maggie Marcotte (Elli Hanson, Hannah Eller) ppg 5:51, Bem-Rachael Holm 6:34

Second period: BLF-Kennedy Rusk (Katie Orth) 4:38, Bem-Eller (Marcotte, Paige De La Hunt) 5:38, BLF-Allyson Smith (Rusk) 5:56, BLF-Orth (Josie Kramer, Sophie Robinson) 10:48, BLF-Gabbie Smith (A. Smith) ppg 14:22

Third period: BLF-Lindsey Booth (Cheyenne Abear) 3:55; BLF-Abear shg 6:20, Bem-Alexis Leitner (Marcotte) ppg 6:37, BLF-A. Smith 8:06, BLF-Ella Kalusche (Taylor Larson, Emma Smith) 12:34, BLF-Emma Booth (Orth, Kramer) 14:20

Shots on goal: BLF 11-16-15--42, Bem 6-12-3--21

Goalies: BLF-Nicole Schultz (17 saves); Bem-Brooklyn Delap (33 saves)

Overall: BLF 14-0. Next: Brainerd at Grand Rapids/Greenway 7 p.m. Tuesday.