Area Boys Hockey: Lightning capture championship

Maucieri rallied the Lightning from a 2-1 deficit by scoring the game's last two goals—both unassisted—in the first five minutes of the final period. Drew Elfering scored the other NL goal which tied the game 1-1 in the first period.

Goalie Jaeger Reed stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Lightning who improved to 7-1-1 after their fifth straight victory.

River Falls 1 1 0—2

Northern Lakes 1 0 2—3

First period: RF-Wyatt Grundstrom 1:43; NL-Drew Elfering (Brendan Knox, Aaron Cable) 7:56

Second period: RF-Matt Miller (Grundstrom, Brandon Stocker) 3:28

Third period: NL-Josh Maucieri 0:51; NL-Maucieri 5:00

Shots on goal: NL 27, RF 26

Goalies: NL-Jaeger Reed (24 saves); RF-Jake Miller (24 saves)

Overall: NL 7-1-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek vs. Northern Lakes at Crosby 7 p.m. Tuesday.