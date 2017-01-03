MLB: Twins to make 4 stops in lakes area

Infielder Eduardo Escobar, pitcher Hector Santiago and broadcasters Jack Morris and Cory Provus will be in Aitkin and Pierz Jan. 19. At 10:15 a.m., they will be at the 40 Club Inn & Convention Center in Aitkin for a public stop. At 12:30 a.m., they will be in Pierz at Holy Trinity School.

On Jan. 26, pitcher Jose Berrios, catcher J.R. Murphy and broadcasters Bert Blyleven and Dan Gladden will be in Wadena and Brainerd. They will be at Wadena-Deer Creek High School at 11 a.m. and make a public stop at 6:30 p.m. at The Woods Convention Center on County Road 3 in Brainerd.

Schedules and players are subject to change. Specific times and locations will be announced at minnesota.twins.mlb.com/min/community/winter-caravan.