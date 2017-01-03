Girls Hockey: Warriors suffer first loss of season
GRAND RAPIDS—Olivia King tallied 23 saves during the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors' first loss of the season, 1-0 to the Grand Rapids/Greenway Lightning Tuesday.
The loss was BLF's first in 15 games this season while the Lightning are 6-0-1 in their last seven games.
Maddy Illikainen scored the game's only goal at 13:28 of the third period. The Lightning outshot BLF 24-13.
Both teams were unranked in the last Let's Play Hockey Class 2A poll, but both received votes.
Grand Rapids 0 0 1—1
Brainerd 0 0 0—0
Third period: GR-Maddy Illikainen (Megan Dulong) 13:28
Shots on goal: BLF 13, GRG 24
Goalies: BLF-Olivia King (23 saves); GRG-Paige Hemphill (13 saves)
Overall: BLF 14-1. Next: Brainerd vs. River Lakes at Richmond 6 p.m. Thursday.