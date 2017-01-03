Girls Basketball: Heurung, Warriors bump off Thunderhawks

Lillee Hardee added 15 points and Lexi Roby 12 for Brainerd which improved to 7-3 overall. Grand Rapids came into the game 8-2.

"The girls played very good tonight," said Brainerd head coach Troy Nelson. "We came ready to play, right from the opening tip, and played with poise the entire game.

"Every time Grand Rapids would go on a run, we did a good job of responding with a run of our own. It is so much fun when we play with the type of energy we had tonight."

Grand Rapids 34 43—77

Brainerd 35 48—83

GRAND RAPIDS

Maya Schroeder 2, Giana Roberts 13, Heaven Hamling 20, Hannah DeMars 12, Maggie Miska 2, Meara Beighley 17, Jordin McCartney 6. FT 7-8 (percent). 3-point 8.

BRAINERD

Hanna Degen 5, Kylee Heurung 31, Ashley Huber 8, Lexi Roby 12, Cara Helgeson 8, Lillee Hardee 15, Courtney Russell 4. FT 23-31 (percent). 3-point: 8. Overall: 7-3. Next: host Alexandria 7:30 p.m. Friday.