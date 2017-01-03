Trapshooting: PL trapshooters earn letters

Eleven members of the Pequot Lakes High School trapshoot team received letter jackets Dec. 22 thanks to an anonymous donation. In order to letter, shooters must have averaged at least 19.0 (out of 25 targets) for all five competition weeks including the state championship qualifying tournament. Front row: Brock Andrews, Matthew Fabian, Ryan Visser, Collin Stattelman. Back: Hunter Ebnet, Reid Pierzinski, Matthew Sherman, Brady Wolkenhauer, Aaron Washburn & Kirk Johnson. Not pictured: Jordan Carpenter.