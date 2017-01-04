Area Boys Hockey: Maucieri's 5 goals spark Lightning past W-DC

Garrett Westlund, Zach Myre and Max Tangen also netted goals for the Lightning while Brett Reed and Wyatt Kokesh each finished with three assists.

Goalie Matt Stangel recorded 18 saves for the Lightning who outshot the Wolverines 33-19.

Preston Warren found the net for the lone W-DC goal.

Wadena-DC 0 1 0—1

Northern Lakes 3 4 1—8

First period: NL-Garrett Westlund 14:20; NL-Josh Maucieri (Brenden Knox) 12:56; NL-Maucieri shg 1:06

Second period: NL-Maucieri (Brett Reed, Wyatt Kokesh) 13:49; NL-Maucieri shg 11:44; NL-Zach Myre (Maucieri) 5:04, WDC-Preston Warren (Andrew Sundby, Jake Dykhoff) 3:35; NL-Maucieri (Reed, Kokesh) 0:10

Third period: NL-Max Tangen (Reed, Kokesh) 0:11

Shots on goal: NL 33, WDC 19

Goalies: NL-Matt Stangel (18 saves); WDC-Noah Stevens (25 saves)

Conference: NL 4-0, WDC 2-2. Overall: NL 8-1-1, WDC 4-6. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Park Rapids 7 p.m. Thursday; Milaca/Mora vs. Northern Lakes at Crosby 3 p.m. Saturday.

Little Falls 5, Fergus Falls 1

LITTLE FALLS—Ben Sowada scored two goals and dished out two assists for the Little Falls Flyers in their 5-1 Section 6-1A win over the Fergus Falls Otters Tuesday.

Bryce DeDomines tallied one goal and two assists and Andrew Marod collected one goal and one assist for the Flyers.

Goalkeeper Justin Pekula made 23 saves for the Flyers, who have won eight in a row.

Fergus Falls 0 0 1—1

Little Falls 1 2 2—5

First period: LF-Ben Sowada (Bryce DeDomines, Landon Johnson) ppg 14:28

Second period: LF-Adam Josephson (DeDomines, Sowada) 2:59, LF-DeDomines (Sowada, Andrew Marod) 12:16

Third period: FF-Riley Sheridan (Peter Johnson, Brad Moxness) 2:17, LF-Sowada (Remington Retka) ppg 12:46, LF-Marod 13:03

Shots on goal: LF 8 9 4 - 21, FF 7 11 6 - 24

Goalies: LF Justin Pekula (23 saves); FF- Drew Luhning (16 saves)

Overall: LF 9-3. Next: Little Falls at Sauk Rapids 7:15 p.m. Friday.