Area Boys Basketball: Ross, Wolverines outscore Royalton

Dacotah Mittag contributed eight points and 14 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Royalton 31 24—55

Wadena-Deer Creek 31 28—59

ROYALTON

Adam Olson 13, Thomas Fountain 4, Gavin Suska 4, Brock Snyder 19, Zach Gottwalt 5, Riley Smieja 10. FG 22-62 (35 percent), FT 7-15 (47 percent). 3-point 4-20 (20 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Jonathan Pantages 9, Matt Goeden 6, Noah Ross 30, Ryan Anderson 6, Dacotah Mittag 8. FG 21-61 (34 percent), FT 9-16 (56 percent). 3-point 8-22 (36 percent). Overall: 4-4. Next: hosts Pillager 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lake Region 63,

Chisago Lakes 39

CHISAGO CITY—Tyler Ogren turned in a game-high 23 points and had six steals in the Lake Region Christian Hornets' 63-39 victory over the Chisago Lakes Patriots Tuesday in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game.

Nick Christenson added 10 points and 12 rebounds while Eli Richter finished with 12 points for LRCS.

Chisago Lakes 12 27—39

Lake Region 21 32—63

CHISAGO

Lathrop 10, Schmidt 7, S. Elliot 4, J. Elliot 2, Mayacheck 16.

LAKE REGION

Tommy Thompson 4, Carson Moore 4, Levi Jensen 5, Nick Christensen 10, Tyler Ogren 23, Eli Richter 12, Nik Speliopoulos 3, Jonas Boelter 2. FG 27-76 (36 percent), FT 3-8 (38 percent). 3-point 6-26 (23 percent). Conference: 5-1. Overall: 7-1. Next: Host St. Francis 7 p.m. Friday.

HL-WW 54, Pierz 47

HOWARD LAKE—Matt Tautges tallied 16 points and six assists during the Pierz Pioneers' 54-47 Central Minnesota Conference loss to the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers Tuesday.

Preston Rocheleau added 13 points for the Pioneers.

HLWW 24 30—54

Pierz 19 28—47

PIERZ

Peter Schommer 9, Lukas Otte 4, Matt Tautges 16, Preston Rocheleau 13, Jesse Marshik 2, Nick Scholl 3. FG 17-49 (34 percent), FT 7-10 (70 percent). 3-point 6-21 (28 percent). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 0-10. Next: at Maple Lake 7:15 p.m. Friday.

B-EV 66, Verndale 52

BROWERVILLE—Mac Schluttner contributed 21 points and Jordan Brownlow added 13 for the Verndale Pirates in a 66-52 loss to the Browerville/Eagle Valley Tigers in a rematch of last year's Section 5-1A final Tuesday.

Verndale led 29-23 at halftime but was outscored 43-23 in the second half. Bryce Irsfeld scored 29 for the Tigers.

Browerville 23 43—66

Verndale 29 23—52

BROWERVILLE

Brady Emery 1, Matthew May 1, Ryan Warwick 3, Bryce Irsfeld 29, Griffin Webster 16, Brendan Emery 7, Jordan Gorder 9. FG 23-56 (41 percent), FT 16-21 (76 percent). 3-point 4-17 (23 percent).

VERNDALE

Luke Weniger 7, Mac Schluttner 21, Jordan Brownlow 13, Nathan Sabinash 6, Andrew Barrett 2, Tyler Willis 2, Carter Schmitz 1. FG 18-49 (36 percent), FT 9-11 (81 percent). 3-point 7-23 (30 percent). Overall: 4-4. Next: hosts Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Thursday.