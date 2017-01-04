Shyanne Loiland contributed 10 rebounds, seven blocks, five assists, five steals and five points for the Rangers who trailed 24-18 at halftime.

Maggi Fellerman led the Gobblers with 13 points while Naomi Lane added 11 and Taylor Ehnstrom 10.

Crosby-Ironton 18 34—52

Aitkin 24 23—45

CROSBY-IRONTON

Lily Peterson 1, Alyssa Klancher 3, Kylie Monson 3, Karli Nixon 2, Tori DeCent 8, Shyanne Loiland 5, Jami Nelson 24, Mariah Bodle 6. FG 20-45 (44 percent). FT 9-15 (percent). Three points 3-11 (27 percent). Overall: 5-5. Next: host Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Friday.

AITKIN

Jillian MacDonald 2, Taylor Ehnstrom 10, Naomi Lane 11, Kaija Davies 9, Maggi Fellerman 12, Ramsey Moe 1. FT 14-23 (61 percent). Overall: 5-4. Next: host Hinckley-Finlayson 7:30 p.m. Friday.

LRCS 63, Chisago 32

CHISAGO CITY—Grace Imdieke's 22 points and 22 rebounds paced the undefeated Lake Region Christian Hornets who rolled to their eighth win of the season, 63-32 over Chisago Lakes Baptist in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Tuesday.

Hannah McGaffey contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds while Abby Grider had 12 points for the Hornets.

Chisago 15 17—32

Lake Region 28 35—63

CHISAGO

Kayla Keck 3, Alayna Hraba, Emily Wolle 4, Jolene Lathrop 12, Emily Linder 6.

LAKE REGION

Grace Imdieke 22, Abby Grider 12, Haylee Jacobus 2, Hannah McGaffey 17, Taylor Borowicz 6, Lydia Neubert 2, Isabel Anderson 2. FG 30-70 (43 percent), FT 3-5 (60 percent). 3-point 0-2 (0 percent). Conference: 6-0. Overall: 8-0. Next: host St. Francis 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Pequot Lakes 57,

Perham 22

PERHAM—Karli Skog scored 13 points for Class 2A's ninth-ranked Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 57-22 win over the Perham Yellowjackets Tuesday.

Pequot's Olivia Lane tallied 12 points and seven rebounds, Corina Ruud scored 10 points and Kristin Skog scored 10 points and added five assists.

Perham 11 11—22

Pequot Lakes 27 30—57

PERHAM

Josie Beachy 7, Serena Langen 3, Jadyn Benedict 2, Gabby DeBoer 4, Janie Wunderlich 1, Sara Herrmann 3, Aixa Kolofale 2.

PEQUOT LAKES

Addie Hubbard 1, Britt Kratochvil 2, Karli Skog 13, Olivia Lane 12, Kristin Skog 10, Corina Ruud 10, Bre Sewall 6, Sam Littman 3. FG 24-56 (45 percent), FT 7-17 (41 percent). 3-point 2-7(29 percent). Overall: 8-1. Next: at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Verndale 75, BEV 48

BROWERVILLE—Shania Glenz tallied 23 points, 12 rebounds and five steals during the Verndale Pirates' 75-48 win over the Browerville/Eagle Valley Tigers Tuesday.

Jordan Carr added 12 points for the Pirates.

BEV 34 14—48

Verndale 42 33—75

BROWERVILLE

Quinn Kircher 24, Megan Benning 8, Zoe Hillmer 3, Jenna Kunerth 6, Alexis Cuchna 7. FG 17-47 (36 percent), FT 10-16 (63 percent). 3-point 4-16 (25 percent).

VERNDALE

Morgan Glenz 8, Alyssa Thompson 1, Mardi Ehrmantraut 2, Haley Youngbauer 6, Alexys Thompson 2, Molly Brownlow 4, Katie Johnson 9, Jordan Carr 12, Shania Glenz 23, Claudia Quera 8. FG 32-68 (47 percent), FT 10-15 (67 percent). 3-point 1-5 (20 percent). Overall: 5-5. Next: at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kimball 49, Pierz 32

PIERZ—Rebecca Athman and Kacy Broschofsky each tallied eight points in the Pierz Pioneers' 49-32 Central Minnesota Conference loss to the Kimball Cubs Tuesday.

Kimball 18 31—49

Pierz 16 16—32

KIMBALL

Kenzie Leither 3, Madison Hurrle 21, Ashley Schindele 7, Katie Merchant 6, Caitlin O'Brien 9, Katelynn Loehrer 1, Erin O'Brien 2. FG 15-40 (37 percent), FT 19-33 (57 percent). 3-point 0-6 (0 percent).

PIERZ

Rebecca Athman 8, Malea Boser 2, Kelsi Stuckmayer 6, Taylor Kimman 6, Kacy Broschofsky 8, Brittney Boser 2. FG 12-52 (23 percent), FT 8-19 (42 percent). 3-point 0-3 (0 percent). Conference: 0-3. Overall: 4-5. Next: host Paynesville 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

New York Mills 63,

Pillager 45

NEW YORK MILLS—Gabby Martin scored 26 points for the Pillager Huskies in their 63-50 Park Region Conference loss to the New York Mills Eagles Tuesday.

Both teams entered Tuesday's game tied for the PRC lead with 3-0 marks. The 9-0 Eagles snapped the Huskies' 4-game winning streak.

New York Mills 24 39—63

Pillager 19 26—45

NEW YORK MILLS

Lydia Rutten 19, Tiffany Thompson 4, Rhiana Roberts 17, Kenna Salo 3, Anna Carlson 2, Madalyn Erp 14, Ashlee Rimpila 2, Marissa Witt 2. FT 12-17 (71 percent).

PILLAGER

Gabby Martin 26, Jordyn Vanvickle 2, Kassie Gardner 2, Hailea Books 5, Bethany Gielow 4, Vanessa Peterson 6. FT 19-26 (73 percent). Conference: 3-1. Overall: 7-2. Next: host Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Fergus Falls 50,

Staples-Motley 45

STAPLES—Kelsie Weite recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds during the Staples-Motley Cardinals' 50-45 loss to the Fergus Falls Otters Tuesday.

Claire Wolhowe scored 17 points for the Cardinals who lost for only the second time in 10 games.

Fergus Falls 24 26—50

Staples-Motley 14 31—45

FERGUS FALLS

Marie Preston 5, Jenna Traiser 2, Katelyn Strand 3, Amanda Nelson 5, Anna Norgard 7, Lily Pearson 17, Jordan Spangler 10. FT 4-10 (40 percent).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Kelsie Weite 20, Claire Wolhowe 17, Amber Robben 8. FG 18-63 (29 percent), FT 2-2 (100 percent). Overall: 8-2. Next: host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Henning 57, W-DC 47

WADENA—Casey Volkmann led the Wolverines with 14 points in Wadena-Deer Creek's 57-47 loss to the Henning Hornets in Tuesday's Park Region Conference game.

Henning 26 31—57

Wadena-Deer Creek 26 21—47

HENNING

Val Weller, Madison Cichy 3, Ellie Dague 21, Molly Cordes 4, Abi Eckhoff 4, Paige Wallevand 18, Lydia Hansen 3, Amanda Suchy 4. FG 21-47 (45 percent), FT 13-21 (62 percent). 3-point 2-8 (25 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Ashley Adams 8, Casey Volkmann 14, Sophie Kreklau 2, Ellie Miron 6, Kennedy Gravelle 5, Rachel Schwartz 8, Mackenzie Carsten 2, Katie Peterson 2. FG 23-46 (50 percent), FT 1-6 (16 percent). 3-point 3-9 (33 percent). Conference: 1-3. Overall: 2-8. Next: at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Friday.