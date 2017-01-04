Area Girls Hockey: Tulenchik helps Lightning sink Lakers

Lightning goals were made by Sam Gutzman, Catie Gutzman, Kenzie Rickard and Mandi Soderholm.

The Lightning, who have won four straight and nine of their last 10, lead the conference with a 3-0 record.

Detroit Lakes 0 0 1—1

Northern Lakes 1 3 0 —4

First period: NL-Sam Gutzman (Chelsea Skluzacek) 5:17

Second period: NL-Catie Gutzman (Hayden Boelter) 16:14, NL-Kenzie Rickard (Chloe Deutsch, Elli Saxerud) 10:15, NL-Mandi Soderholm 10:26 ppg

Third period: DL-Jamie Bollig (Payton Carlblom) 4:10

Shots on goal: NL 22, DL 25

Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (24 saves); DL-Kyndra McDougall (18 saves)

Conference: NL 3-0. Overall: NL 10-5. Next: Northern Lakes at Eveleth-Gilbert 7 p.m. Thursday.

Prairie Centre 6, Willmar 3

WILLMAR—Kali Sayovitz collected two goals and an assist for the Prairie Centre Blue Devils in their 6-3 win over the Willmar Cardinals in Tuesday's Section 6-1A showdown.

PC's Mikayla Olson and Gabby Olson each registered one goal and two assists.

Willmar 1 2 0—3

Prairie Centre 2 2 2—6

First period: PC-Shelby Otte ppg 14:22, W-Hannah Kobienia (Natalie Amon) 16:06, PC-Mikayla Olson 16:56

Second period: W-Bailey Olson (Riley Schneider, Kobienia) 7:30, PC-Kali Sayovitz (M. Olson, Gabby Olson) 14:38, PC-Sayovitz (G. Olson, Abby Ecker) 15:03, W-Kobienia (Schneider) ppg 16:11

Third period: PC-Kylee Hopp (M. Olson, Sayovitz) 2:46, PC-G. Olson 4:02

Shots on goal: PC 7 8 7 - 21, W 8 6 7 - 22

Goalies: PC- Mackenzie Och (18 saves); W- Bryton Carlson (16 saves)

Overall: PC 7-6-1. Next: Prairie Centre vs. Luverne at Long Prairie noon Saturday.