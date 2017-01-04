Men's College Hockey: McLain WCHA December Player of Month

In December, McLain accounted for five goals, one assist and six points through seven games. His five goals led Bowling Green as well as the WCHA, highlighted by a hat trick in a 5-2 win at Lake Superior State. McLain netted his third goal of the night at Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. short-handed, making it his second short-handed goal of the year, in the process of completing his second hat trick on the season.

While at Alaska Fairbanks, McLain notched his first game-winning goal of the season in a 6-3 victory over the Nanooks, prior to marking his second consecutive game-winner when he scored in a 3-0 shutout of RIT. The Falcons are currently 6-0-1 when McLain scores a goal, while the junior enters January on a 3-game point streak.

For the month, McLain led the WCHA in goals (5), short-handed goals (1), game-winning goals (2), hat tricks (1) and penalty minutes (39).

He was named WCHA Player of the Month for the first time in his career in November after marking 11 points in eight games, in addition to earning WCHA Offensive Player of the Week honors three times during the 2016-17 campaign.

For the season, McLain tops the Bowling Green team with 23 points in 22 games played, accumulated by a team-leading 12 goals in addition to 11 assists.

Bowling Green is back in action Thursday, Jan. 5, when it hosts Bemidji State in WCHA play. The series is set to start with a 7:07 p.m. puck drop.