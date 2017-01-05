Area Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes wins over Eveleth-Gilbert
HOYT LAKES—Sydney Tietz scored a hat trick, including the winning goal in overtime, during the Northern Lakes Lightning's 4-3 win over the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears Thursday.
Savanah Abear scored the other Lightning goal. Northern Lakes goalie Chaia Tulenchik stopped 18 shots.
Eveleth-Gilbert 1 2 0 0—3
Northern Lakes 0 2 1 1—4
First period: EG-Katie Scherf (Anneka Lundgren) 14:39
Second period: NL-Sydney Tietz (Sam Gutzman) 4:12, EG-Brenna Ceglar (Sophie Flatley, Kallie Olson) 9:33 ppg, NL-Savanah Abear (Mackenzie Rickard, Mandi Soderholm) 14:38 ppg, EG-Madison Lutzka (Olson, Ceglar) 16:29
Third period: NL-Tietz 12:06
Overtime: NL-Tietz (Gutzman) 5:15
Shots on goal: NL 46, EG 21
Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (18 saves); EG-Morgan Hirsch (42 saves)
Conference: NL 4-0. Overall: NL 11-5. Next: Moose Lake-Willow River vs. Northern Lakes at Crosby 7 p.m. Tuesday.