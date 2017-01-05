Gymnastics: Sabres knock off 6th-ranked Warriors

Both teams entered the meet 1-1 in the CLC with the Warriors ranked sixth in Class 2A.

Klefsaas was also second on the uneven parallel bars and Jaelyn King tied for second on vault.

Kianna Christensen finished third in the all-around and Megan Ostendorf's tie for third was the only Brainerd finish in the top five on the beam.

"This was a really weird night for us," said Brainerd head coach Seth Helland. "Coming in we had some injuries and flu bugs going around and had to adjust our lineup. Then in warmups we had some more injuries. The beam really hurt us tonight and unfortunately was our last event. That sucked the life out of us.

"It was pretty much an off-night but it will be interesting to see how tough we are next week and how we can bounce back from a night like this."

Brainerd 136.925, Sartell 140

Vault: 1-Millie Klefsaas (Brd) 9.3, 2(t)-Jaelyn King , 4-Jaelyn Kappes, 5-Kianna Christensen

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Abby Weber (S) 9.2, 2-Klefsaas 8.9, 4-Christensen 8.5,

Balance beam: 1-Weber (S) 9.2, 3(t)-Megan Ostendorf 8.35

Floor exercise: 1-Weber (S) 9.325, 3-Christensen 9.175, 4-Klefsaas 9.15

All-around: 1-Weber (S) 36.9, 2-Klefsaas 35, 3-Christensen 34.075

Conference: Brd 1-2. Overall: Brd 2-2. Next: Brainerd at Fergus Falls 6 p.m. Jan 13.