Area Girls Basketball: Stuckmayer paces Pioneers' victory

Paynesville 23 15—38

Pierz 24 31—55

PAYNESVILLE

Katelyn Spanier 19, Abbie Wuertz 16, Shantell Van Vleet 3. FG 11-40 (27 percent), FT 12-25 (48 percent). 3-point 4-17 (23 percent).

PIERZ

Rebecca Athman 4, Kelsi Stuckmayer 23, Taylor Kimman 8, Kacy Broschofsky 7, Brittney Boser 6, Avy Lease 3, Tori Fleischhacker 2, Mariah Olesch 2. FG 19-59 (32 percent), FT 12-29 (41 percent). 3-point 5-10 (50 percent). Conference: 1-3. Overall: 5-5. Next: at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

PR-Backus 53, Nevis 28

NEVIS—Bailey Wynn scored 20 points in the Pine River-Backus Tigers' 53-28 Northwoods Conference win over the Nevis Tigers Thursday.

Alyssa Semmler added 18 points and Gabby Rainwater grabbed 13 rebounds for PR-B which has won five of its last six. It is one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the conference.

Nevis 16 12—28

Pine River-Backus 28 25—53

NEVIS

Madisyn Lucas 4, Ashley Pyburn 3, Sierra Monroe 2, Kia Heide 7, Victoria Carrier 2, Emma Bliss 1, Montana Baker 7, Katie Kamphaus 2. FG 12-38 (32 percent), FT 4-14 (29 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 20, Gabby Rainwater 8, Shelby Adkins 4, Alyssa Semmler 18, Andrea Semmler 1, Emma Mills 2. FG 22-57 (39 percent), FT 3-10 (30 percent). Conference: 3-0. Overall: 6-4. Next: hosts Browerville 3 p.m. Saturday.

Staples-Motley 48, LPGE 36

STAPLES—Claire Wolhowe pumped in 20 points to lead the Staples-Motley Cardinals to their sixth win in their last seven games, 48-36 over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder in non-conference play Thursday.

Kelsie Weite contributed 13 points for the 9-2 Cardinals.

Long Prairie-GE 17 19—36

Staples-Motley 29 19—48

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE

Claire Liebsch 1, Ema Liebsch 2, Carolyn Dinkel 4, Rachel Middendorf 8, Taylor Kingston 21. FT 2-11 (18 percent).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Kelsie Weite 13, Ashley Smith 3, Chelsea Nanik 2, Sam Schimpp 2, Kaitlin Longworth 3, Claire Wolhowe 20, Amber Robben 5. FG 24-59 (41 percent), FT 5-11 (45 percent). 3-point 3-18 (17 percent). Overall: 9-2. Next: at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Becker 55, Little Falls 41

LITTLE FALLS—Sophia Sowada tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds during the Little Falls Flyers' 55-41 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Becker Bulldogs Thursday.

Becker 26 29—55

Little Falls 15 26—41

BECKER

Cayla Paumen 3, Alayna Lindquist 3, Courtney Nuest 7, Julia Bengtson 15, Renee Tripp 4, Claire Thorn 7, McKenna Anderson 8, Madi Kerzman 8. FG 20-56 (36 percent), FT 11-20 (55 percent). 3-point 4-15 (27 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Megan Kirk 4, Kacy Steinmetz 4, Melissa Geisenhof 4, Terra Motschke 3, Destiny Young 2, Sophia Sowada 16, Kali Mammenga 8. FG 11-37 (30 percent), FT 16-27 (59 percent). 3-point 3-10 (30 percent). Conference: 0-5. Overall: 1-11. Next: hosts Sartell 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.