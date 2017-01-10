X Games: 3 from area invited to X Games Aspen
Three athletes with connections to the Brainerd lakes area have been invited to participate in X Games Aspen Jan. 26-29.
Levi Lavallee, 34, of Longville will compete in Snowmobile SnoCross. Cody Thomsen, 25, of Nisswa, will compete in Snow BikeCross. Mike Schultz, 35, formerly of Pillager and now of St. Cloud, will compete in Snowmobile Freestyle Adaptive.
The top ski, snowboard, and snowmobile athletes will compete in 18 different disciplines, including nine from Minnesota.
The 16th annual event will take place at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colo.
Minnesota natives at X Games:
Name, age, hometown, event
Cody Thomsen, 25, Nisswa, Snow BikeCross
Levi Lavallee, 34, Longville, Snowmobile SnoCross
Mike Schultz, 35, St. Cloud, Snowmobile Freestyle Adaptive
Andrew Carlson, 24, Big Lake, Snowmobile SnoCross
Ryan Springer, 25, Crown, Snowmobile SnoCross
Logan Christian, 24, Fertile, Snowmobile SnoCross
Tucker Hibbert, 32, Pelican Rapids, Snowmobile SnoCross
Jeff Tweet, 34, Thief River Falls, Snowmobile Freestyle Adaptive
Nolan Heppner, 20, Woodbury, Snow BikeCross