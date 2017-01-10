Search
    X Games: 3 from area invited to X Games Aspen

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 8:30 p.m.

    Three athletes with connections to the Brainerd lakes area have been invited to participate in X Games Aspen Jan. 26-29.

    Levi Lavallee, 34, of Longville will compete in Snowmobile SnoCross. Cody Thomsen, 25, of Nisswa, will compete in Snow BikeCross. Mike Schultz, 35, formerly of Pillager and now of St. Cloud, will compete in Snowmobile Freestyle Adaptive.

    The top ski, snowboard, and snowmobile athletes will compete in 18 different disciplines, including nine from Minnesota.

    The 16th annual event will take place at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colo.

    Minnesota natives at X Games:

    Name, age, hometown, event

    Cody Thomsen, 25, Nisswa, Snow BikeCross

    Levi Lavallee, 34, Longville, Snowmobile SnoCross

    Mike Schultz, 35, St. Cloud, Snowmobile Freestyle Adaptive

    Andrew Carlson, 24, Big Lake, Snowmobile SnoCross

    Ryan Springer, 25, Crown, Snowmobile SnoCross

    Logan Christian, 24, Fertile, Snowmobile SnoCross

    Tucker Hibbert, 32, Pelican Rapids, Snowmobile SnoCross

    Jeff Tweet, 34, Thief River Falls, Snowmobile Freestyle Adaptive

    Nolan Heppner, 20, Woodbury, Snow BikeCross

