X Games: 3 from area invited to X Games Aspen

The top ski, snowboard, and snowmobile athletes will compete in 18 different disciplines, including nine from Minnesota.

The 16th annual event will take place at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colo.

Minnesota natives at X Games:

Name, age, hometown, event

Cody Thomsen, 25, Nisswa, Snow BikeCross

Levi Lavallee, 34, Longville, Snowmobile SnoCross

Mike Schultz, 35, St. Cloud, Snowmobile Freestyle Adaptive

Andrew Carlson, 24, Big Lake, Snowmobile SnoCross

Ryan Springer, 25, Crown, Snowmobile SnoCross

Logan Christian, 24, Fertile, Snowmobile SnoCross

Tucker Hibbert, 32, Pelican Rapids, Snowmobile SnoCross

Jeff Tweet, 34, Thief River Falls, Snowmobile Freestyle Adaptive

Nolan Heppner, 20, Woodbury, Snow BikeCross