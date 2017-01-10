Youth Hockey: Lightning squirts place 2nd

The Northern Lakes Lightning bantam B2 team placed second at the Jan. 1 Proctor tournament. The Lightning fell to Proctor in the championship game 3-2. They defeated Moose Lake, tied Cloquet and lost to Proctor before the championship match. The bantam team is: Will Hallbeck, Alex Schmidt, Dane Boozell, Ben Haugene, Tyler DeGrote, Ben Ouradnik, Ryley Roberts, Cory Casanova, Collin Friberg, Connor Zender, Hunter Tripplett, Kaleb Shankle and Jeremiah Smythe. They are coached by Jeff DeGrote and Jeff Boozell.

The Northern Lakes Lightning squirt C hockey team is: Gavin Lacy (front), Jacob Peterson (middle, left), Sam Coughlin, Sutton Sullivan, Amari Haffner, Leyton Cable, coach Tim Coughlin (back, left), Weston Hiles, coach cooper Hiles, Quinn Bray, Aidan Bendson, coach Brendan Hiles, Deacon French, Connor Windorski, coach Jesse Sullivan and Aiden Haff.